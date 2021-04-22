FEAR FACTORY Guitarist DINO CAZARES - "We're Gonna Definitely Do A New Record With A New Singer"

Fear Factory will release their tenth studio album, Aggression Continuum, on June 18 via Nuclear Blast. It will be the last album with vocalist Burton C. Bell, who quit the band in September 2020.

During a recent appearance on The Jasta Show, hosted by Hatebreed and Kingdom Of Sorrow vocalist Jamey Jasta, Fear Factory guitarist - and only remaining original member - Dino Cazares, spoke about his quest for a new singer. The complete interview can be heard below, an excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"Well, we're gonna definitely do a new record with a new singer," confirms Dino. "We're gonna continue with somebody else. Obviously, everybody knows that Burton quit the band, for whatever reasons."

"A lot of people are saying, 'Oh, (the new Fear Factory singer is) gonna be Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage). Jamey Jasta is gonna do it. Mark Hunter from Chimaira.' A bunch of different people that people are suggesting. As much as I love all those singers, I kind of wanna give an unknown guy a shot. Obviously, a lot of the guys that I mentioned, like you and Howard, you guys have a lot of stuff on your plate; you guys can make your own band and be successful. I kind of wanna get somebody — just a raw talent, and just bring that guy in, and he can just hit those beautiful, soaring melodic vocals every night. 'Resurrection', 'Linchpin' — all those big melodic songs, I want somebody who's gonna be able to handle all of that flawlessly."

Dino went on to say, "I've talked to a lot of guys that are really good, and I would be, like, are you sure you can handle this every night? We're gonna be on tour for at least a year and a half. Are you gonna be able to do this? And some guys chicken out. I tell 'em straight up — remember, you're gonna be away from your family. If you've got kids, you've gotta be a lifer; you've gotta be able to handle this stuff. You've gotta be able to be on the road for X amount of time. People think they want it, but when they get there, they're like, 'Oh, fuck!'"

Fear Factory offers fans the first preview of their new album, Aggression Continuum, with the music video for "Disruptor". Watch the clip, directed by Riivata Visuals, below.

Dino Cazares comments, "This record is one of my proudest achievements and I'm really excited for it to finally be released. There were a lot of personal struggles, sacrifices, and legal issues involved with this record which almost didn't see the light of day, but through passion determination, lots of hard work and not giving up the fight, it’s finally ready for the world to hear. I felt that I needed to prove myself once again as I always try and make each record better than the last. Listen, and understand! This album is pissed! It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear and it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are hooked. You must fight to survive in the Aggression Continuum."

Aggression Continuum features guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder Dino Cazares; drummer Mike Heller; and former vocalist, lyricist, and co-founder Burton C. Bell. It was produced and engineered by Damien Rainaud (DragonForce, Once Human), with keyboards by Igor Khoroshev (ex-Yes), and programming on two songs from longtime collaborator Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly). Aggression Continuum was mixed by A-list rock and metal producer Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Trivium), who also mixed the album’s critically-acclaimed predecessor, Genexus. The artwork for the album was created by Francesco Artusato.

Aggression Continuum will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- T-Shirt

- CD + T-Shirt Bundle

- Clear Cassette

- Vinyl

* Crystal Clear Black Marble

* Grey

* Grey and Light Blue swirl w/ Black splatter

* Blue

* Red

* Sky Blue w/ Black Splatter

Aggression Continuum tracklisting:

"Recode"

"Disruptor"

"Aggression Continuum"

"Purity"

"Fuel Injected Suicide Machine"

"Collapse"

"Manufactured Hope"

"Cognitive Dissonance"

"Monolith"

"End Of Line"

"Disruptor" video:

Fear Factory records are cinematic in scope; sonic landscapes, echoing the dystopian post-apocalyptic futures found in classic sci-fi literature and films, from Ray Bradbury to Blade Runner. Aggression Continuum, the tenth studio album, is the culmination of three decades of unforgettable songs, performances, and forward-thinking storytelling concepts, while simultaneously rebooting Fear Factory onto a brilliant and excitingly unpredictable new path. Like the liquid metal T-1000 in the Terminator franchise or the Academy-Award winning reboot of Mad Max, Aggression Continuum is a turning point where what “was” transforms into what will be. It’s Fear Factory’s own Fury Road.

Fear Factory is:

Dino Cazares - Guitar

Tony Campos - Bass

Mike Heller - Drums