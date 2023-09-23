FEAR FACTORY Join MACHINE HEAD For Electric Happy Hour Livestream; Perform Covers Of SLAYER, HATEBREED And KORN Classics (Video)

Dino Cazares and Milo Silvestro from Fear Factory joined Machine Head's Robb Flynn and Jared MacEachern for an extra special Electric Happy Hour of epic proportions. Expect to hear a bevy of Machine Head and Fear Factory classics, killer covers from Korn, Hatebreed and Slayer, all peppered with amazing recollections and tales from the studio and road in the clip below.

Setlist:

"I Will Be Heard" (Hatebreed)

"Demanufacture" (Fear Factory)

"Become The Storm"

"Imperium"

"Hope Begets Hope"

"Killers and Kings"

"Replica" (Fear Factory)

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"From This Day"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"

"Edgecrusher" (Fear Factory)

"Archetype" (Fear Factory)

"Destroy Everything" (Hatebreed)

Electric Story Hour

"Postmortem" (Slayer)

"Raining Blood" (Slayer)

"Scapegoat" (Fear Factory)

"Blind" (Korn)

"Davidian"