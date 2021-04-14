FEAR FACTORY Launch Video Trailer For "Disruptor" Single, Out Friday

The first new Fear Factory music in over five years will arrive Friday, April 16. Entitled "Disruptor", the new single will be the first taste of the band's new album, Aggression Continuum. Watch a new trailer below:

Pre-orders for the new album will be available starting April 16 at FearFactory.com. An anonymous inside source assured BraveWords, "The album is seriously fucking great and sounds like 100% classic Fear Factory!"

Check out a recent message from Dino Cazares below:

Cazares previously posted a 14-second video clip - devoid of any audio whatsoever - previewing the cover art of the forthcoming new album, along with the following stats:

"New Fear Factory album cover teaser - pre-order, album title, release date + first video and single coming soon. Image: (IWM) Industrial War Machine Model # FF103190​ (band's birthdate) October 31st 1990. Image created by Francesco Artusato."