FEAR FACTORY Premier "Recode" Music Video; Aggression Continuum Album Now Available

Industrial-tinged extreme metal pioneers, Fear Factory, have released their tenth studio album, Aggression Continuum, via Nuclear Blast. In celebration of the new album, the band offers fans the music video for the track "Recode". Watch the clip, directed by Riivata Visuals, below.

Dino Cazares comments, "The day has finally come for all to finally enjoy the new Fear Factory album, Aggression Continuum. It’s been a long journey to get to this date and I can’t say enough of how proud I am of the album. Thanks to everyone involved in making it possible for this record to come out. This is all for you, the amazing FF Family!! Machines of Hate!"

Aggression Continuum features guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder Dino Cazares; drummer Mike Heller; and former vocalist, lyricist, and co-founder Burton C. Bell. It was produced and engineered by Damien Rainaud (DragonForce, Once Human), with keyboards by Igor Khoroshev (ex-YES), and programming on two songs from longtime collaborator Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly). Aggression Continuum was mixed by A-list rock and metal producer Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Trivium), who also mixed the album’s critically-acclaimed predecessor, Genexus. The artwork for the album was created by Francesco Artusato.

Aggression Continuum tracklisting:

"Recode"

"Disruptor"

"Aggression Continuum"

"Purity"

"Fuel Injected Suicide Machine"

"Collapse"

"Manufactured Hope"

"Cognitive Dissonance"

"Monolith"

"End Of Line"

"Fuel Injected Suicide Machine" visualizer:

"Disruptor" video:

"Disruptor" guitar playthrough video:

Fear Factory records are cinematic in scope; sonic landscapes, echoing the dystopian post-apocalyptic futures found in classic sci-fi literature and films, from Ray Bradbury to Blade Runner. Aggression Continuum, the tenth studio album, is the culmination of three decades of unforgettable songs, performances, and forward-thinking storytelling concepts, while simultaneously rebooting Fear Factory onto a brilliant and excitingly unpredictable new path. Like the liquid metal T-1000 in the Terminator franchise or the Academy-Award winning reboot of Mad Max, Aggression Continuum is a turning point where what “was” transforms into what will be. It’s Fear Factory’s own Fury Road.

Fear Factory is:

Dino Cazares - Guitar

Tony Campos - Bass

Mike Heller - Drums