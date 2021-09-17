FEAR FACTORY Release Aggression Continuum: The Instrumentals Album

Extreme industrial metal pioneers, Fear Factory, released their tenth studio album, Aggression Continuum on June 18 via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band releases the fully instrumental version of that recording entitled, Aggression Continuum: The Instrumentals, which is exclusively available for download and streaming. Listen & download the instrumental album here.

Aggression Continuum features guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder Dino Cazares; drummer Mike Heller; and former vocalist, lyricist, and co-founder Burton C. Bell. It was produced and engineered by Damien Rainaud, with keyboards by Igor Khoroshev, and programming on two songs from longtime collaborator Rhys Fulber. The album also features additional keyboards handled by Max Karon and Giuseppe Bassi.

Aggression Continuum was mixed by A-list rock and metal producer Andy Sneap, who also mixed the album’s critically-acclaimed predecessor, Genexus. The artwork for the album was created by Francesco Artusato.

Aggression Continuum tracklisting:

"Recode"

"Disruptor"

"Aggression Continuum"

"Purity"

"Fuel Injected Suicide Machine"

"Collapse"

"Manufactured Hope"

"Cognitive Dissonance"

"Monolith"

"End Of Line"

"Recode" video:

"Fuel Injected Suicide Machine" visualizer:

"Disruptor" video:

Fear Factory is:

Dino Cazares - Guitar

Tony Campos - Bass

Mike Heller - Drums