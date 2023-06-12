FEAR FACTORY Release "Roboticist" Guitar Playthrough By DINO CAZARES; Video
June 12, 2023, 29 minutes ago
Industrial metal pioneers, Fear Factory, have released the video below, featuring a guitar playthrough of the new instrumental track, "Roboticist", performed by Dino Cazares to present the "ToneForge - Disruptor" JST guitar plugin.
Fear Factory - currently comprised of new vocalist Milo Silvestro, founding guitarist Dino Cazares, bassist Tony Campos, and drummer Mike Heller - will be lighting up stages across The UK and Europe throughout October, November, and December 2023.
Opening for Fear Factory on the 44-date Disruptour will be Butcher Babies and Ignea. This marks the first time FF have toured The UK and Europe since 2016.
Tickets for all shows available at FearFactory.com.
Dates:
October
27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
28 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill
29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage
30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
31 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
November
2 - Manchester, England - Academy 2
3 - London, England - Electric Ballroom
4 - Bristol, England - SWX
6 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
7 - Paris, France - L'élysée Montmartre
8 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Cooperative
9 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
11 - Madrid, Spain - La Sala
12 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lav
14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher Palmer
15 - Grenoble, France - L'ilyade
16 - Milan, Italy - Santeria
17 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
19 - Treviso, Italy - New Age
21 - Graz, Austria - PPC
22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
23 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
26 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
28 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
December
1 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg
2 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
11 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena
12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia
15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas
16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia