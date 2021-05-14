FEAR FACTORY Release Visualizer For New Single "Fuel Injected Suicide Machine"

Industrial-tinged extreme metal pioneers, Fear Factory, will release their tenth studio album, Aggression Continuum, on June 18 via Nuclear Blast, just in time for the band's 30th anniversary. Today, the band releases the visualizer video for the second single, "Fuel Injected Suicide Machine", which can be seen below.

Dino Cazares comments, "I can’t wait for everyone to hear this high octane ripping song, it’s based on a character called the Nightrider from one of my all-time favorite movies 'Mad Max'. Born with a steering wheel in his hand and lead in his foot, he is the Nightrider, the Fuel Injected Suicide Machine. Remember him when you look at the night sky."

The band have launched a contest, where fans who pre-save/pre-add the new album have a chance to win Dino Cazares' Signature Multi Scale 7 String Blood Red Camo Guitar, manufactured by Ormsby Guitars (1st Prize), and Dino's Machete Pickup, manufactured by Seymour Duncan.

Enter here, and watch the video below:

Aggression Continuum features guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder Dino Cazares; drummer Mike Heller; and former vocalist, lyricist, and co-founder Burton C. Bell. It was produced and engineered by Damien Rainaud (DragonForce, Once Human), with keyboards by Igor Khoroshev (ex-YES), and programming on two songs from longtime collaborator Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly). Aggression Continuum was mixed by A-list rock and metal producer Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Trivium), who also mixed the album’s critically-acclaimed predecessor, Genexus. The artwork for the album was created by Francesco Artusato.

Aggression Continuum will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- T-Shirt

- CD + T-Shirt Bundle

- Clear Cassette

- Vinyl

* Crystal Clear Black Marble

* Grey

* Grey and Light Blue swirl w/ Black splatter

* Blue

* Red

* Sky Blue w/ Black Splatter

Pre-order Aggression Continuum here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer here.

Aggression Continuum tracklisting:

"Recode"

"Disruptor"

"Aggression Continuum"

"Purity"

"Fuel Injected Suicide Machine"

"Collapse"

"Manufactured Hope"

"Cognitive Dissonance"

"Monolith"

"End Of Line"

"Disruptor" video:

"Disruptor" guitar playthrough video:

Fear Factory records are cinematic in scope; sonic landscapes, echoing the dystopian post-apocalyptic futures found in classic sci-fi literature and films, from Ray Bradbury to Blade Runner. Aggression Continuum, the tenth studio album, is the culmination of three decades of unforgettable songs, performances, and forward-thinking storytelling concepts, while simultaneously rebooting Fear Factory onto a brilliant and excitingly unpredictable new path. Like the liquid metal T-1000 in the Terminator franchise or the Academy-Award winning reboot of Mad Max, Aggression Continuum is a turning point where what “was” transforms into what will be. It’s Fear Factory’s own Fury Road.

Fear Factory is:

Dino Cazares - Guitar

Tony Campos - Bass

Mike Heller - Drums