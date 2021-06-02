FEAR FACTORY's DINO CAZARES - "The Drama Surrounding The Record Also Adds To The Story... It’s Part Of The Reality Show That’s Going On"

Industrial-tinged extreme metal pioneers, Fear Factory, will release their tenth studio album, Aggression Continuum, on June 18 via Nuclear Blast, just in time for the band's 30th anniversary.

Dino Cazares has said that the drama surrounding Fear Factory at present is adding to the story of new album. The band, who parted company with front man Burton C. Bell earlier this year, are promoting an album that still features the estranged singer.

Referring to the current state of affairs as; “part of the reality show that’s going on", the guitarist told eonmusic that he’s waiting on his former partner to respond, saying; “I’m expecting Burt to say something again in the media on this. We’ll see where this goes."

Cazares also revealed that after Bell left the band, he had initially wanted to replace his vocals on the new album. Said Dino; “I wanted to remove Burt’s vocals and put a new singer’s vocals on there, but the record label didn’t necessarily want me to do that, because they heard the songs, [and] they loved everything. They wanted Burton’s vocals to remain, so I definitely respected that, and I thought it was a great idea, so we kept them there. That’s why we’re in this ironic situation."

When asked if he knew whether Bell had heard the new album, Cazares said simply; “I don’t know if he did. He’s gone. He disappeared. He’s done. The only thing I know is what he said in the media."

Going on to talk about the unique situation which sees the band promote a new album featuring their old singer, while searching for a new one, the FF founder said; “Again, what I was saying earlier, the drama surrounding the record also adds to people being intrigued; “what happened!? What’s going on? What’s going to be the future of Fear Factory?” It’s part of the reality show that’s going on. I’m expecting Burt to say something again in the media on this. We’ll see where this goes. Let’s see where this goes. This is what I know, and this is what the fans know; that I’m here, working a record that I passionately love. I still love the band Fear Factory, I still love what it’s about. I look forward to the future of what comes next; I’m here, working. I didn’t run away, I’m still here."

Aggression Continuum features guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder Dino Cazares; drummer Mike Heller; and former vocalist, lyricist, and co-founder Burton C. Bell. It was produced and engineered by Damien Rainaud (DragonForce, Once Human), with keyboards by Igor Khoroshev (ex-YES), and programming on two songs from longtime collaborator Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly). Aggression Continuum was mixed by A-list rock and metal producer Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Trivium), who also mixed the album’s critically-acclaimed predecessor, Genexus. The artwork for the album was created by Francesco Artusato.

Fear Factory records are cinematic in scope; sonic landscapes, echoing the dystopian post-apocalyptic futures found in classic sci-fi literature and films, from Ray Bradbury to Blade Runner. Aggression Continuum, the tenth studio album, is the culmination of three decades of unforgettable songs, performances, and forward-thinking storytelling concepts, while simultaneously rebooting Fear Factory onto a brilliant and excitingly unpredictable new path. Like the liquid metal T-1000 in the Terminator franchise or the Academy-Award winning reboot of Mad Max, Aggression Continuum is a turning point where what “was” transforms into what will be. It’s Fear Factory’s own Fury Road.

Fear Factory is:

Dino Cazares - Guitar

Tony Campos - Bass

Mike Heller - Drums