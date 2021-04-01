FEAR FACTORY To Release First New Song In 5 Years On April 16; Video Teaser

The first new Fear Factory song in over five years will arrive on April 16. Check out the teaser video below, and stay tuned for more details, coming soon.

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares recently posted a 14-second video clip - devoid of any audio whatsoever - previewing the cover art of the forthcoming new album, along with the following stats:

"New Fear Factory album cover teaser - pre-order, album title, release date + first video and single coming soon. Image: (IWM) Industrial War Machine Model # FF103190​ (band's birthdate) October 31st 1990. Image created by Francesco Artusato."

In September 2020, Fear Factory vocalist Burton C. Bell announced his departure from the band with the following statement:

"I consider myself a private person, preferring to keep my personal business to myself and trusted loved ones. I make my public statements with thoughtful intent, never deviating from the truth, in spite of the consistent series of dishonest representations and unfounded accusations from past and present band members; a toxic drama I choose to not be part of."

"The past several years have been profoundly agonizing, with these members bleeding my passion with depraved deceit. As a direct consequence of their greed, these three have dragged me through the unjust, judicial system, resulting in the legal attrition that has financially crippled me. In the end, these three members have taken possession of my principal livelihood. However, they will never take my 30-year legacy as the beating heart of the machine. A legacy that no other member, past or present, can ever claim."

"So, it is after considerable, contemplative soul searching that I have come to the realization that I cannot align myself with someone whom I do not trust, nor respect. Therefore, I am announcing to my fans my departure from Fear Factory, to focus all my energy and attention toward the continuing success for Ascension Of The Watchers, and all my future endeavors."

"I would like to thank all of my fans for their continued support throughout my career. I am very proud of my achievements, but, it is time for me to move forward. Now I look to the future with open eyes, open mind and open heart, as my artistic path strives for even greater success in music, writing and my art. It’s true, “the end is always the beginning”. The soul is free from the machine."