FEAR FACTORY - Unused Genexus Cover Ideas Revealed

In 2015, Fear Factory released their ninth studio album, Genexus, via Nuclear Blast. The lineup on this record was: Burton C. Bell – vocals, Dino Cazares – guitars, bass, and Mike Heller – drums. With the exception of the song "Soul Hacker", which saw special guest drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, The Dead Daisies) behind the kit.

So what are we looking at here? These are three unused cover ideas for the band's 2015 Nuclear Blast debut, Genexus. The first two may look familiar to some as they wound up being used for Fear Factory t-shirts. The final image looks like some man-insect-machine hybrid (the cockroach of the future?).

Genexus spawned two lyric videos, "Soul Hacker" and "Protomech", as well as two music videos, "Dielectric" and "Expiration Date".

If you love Fear Factory, wait until you hear the forthcoming new album Aggression Continuum – single #1 "Disruptor" launches six days from now on April 16th. An anonymous inside source assured BraveWords, "The album is seriously fucking great and sounds like 100% classic Fear Factory!"