FEAR FACTORY Vocalist MILO SIVESTRO - "My Story As A Metal Frontman" (Video)

Speaking with Brutal Planet Magazine, Fear Factory guitarist / founder Dino Cazares revealed the band's plans to release a new album this year. It will feature the recording debut of new vocalist Milo Silvestro, who has been with Fear Factory since February 2023, replacing Burton C. Bell.

Cazares: "We want to try to get something out as soon as possible, but it may be a little bit of a while because we have a lot of touring coming up. I'm trying to stop (touring) at the end of June so we can go straight into the studio and start recording. But we're pretty much booked from now to the end of June, and it's gonna be a good six months. We've got to at least put a single out before the end of the year."

