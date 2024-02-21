FEARED Featuring THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Release First Single In 7 Years; "Song Of The Dead" Music Video Streaming

Swedish death metallers Feared, led by The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund and featuring Mario Santos Ramos on vocals, have released their first single in seven years. The new song, "Song Of The Dead", was produced by Jocke Skog (Clawfinger), and is available through all streaming platforms now. A music video for the track can be found below.

Says Ola: "We’re finally, after a lot of years, ready to continue the journey of the band Feared, and we’re going back to basics in the style of how Mario and I wrote songs in the beginning. I don’t know why it took this long for us to get something out, but maybe we were waiting for the right song. Me and Mario have already worked out at least 6 more songs so expect more in the future. As for now, we just wanted to release something to keep it alive. 7 years is too long of a wait…

"In regards of mixing, Jocke Skog (engineer) was the obvious choice for this song. He understands the band, having played in Feared several times live and tracking bass on a couple of the previous albums."

A 7" vinyl edition of "Song Of The Dead" is available here.

Feared's previous release in 2017 was the album Svart, produced and mixed by Mark Lewis (Megadeth, Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel).