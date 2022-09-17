FEARLESS Vocalist DAN VASC Covers RHAPSODY's "Dawn Of Victory" With Singer FABIO LIONE (Video)
September 17, 2022, 12 minutes ago
Daniel Vasconcelos, better known professionally and on YouTube as Dan Vasc, is a Brazilian metal singer and songwriter. He's a part of the band Fearless, with whom he's released one studio album, Chronicles of Ancient Wisdom, (2019), as well as one EP. On YouTube, he's known for doing metal covers of songs from several different genres. Below is his latest offering; a cover of Rhapsody's "Dawn Of Victory" featuring Rhapsody vocalist Fabio Lione.
Dan Vasc: "If you are a member of this actual heavy metal fellowship and you don't know who Fabio Lione and the band Rhapsody are, we need to rectify this immediately! Rhapsody is a big influence to my heavy metal since my teens and Lione's vocals shaped my own singing approach deeply. Having him participating on a video along with my friends from my band Fearless, who have been with me since the very start, is the closing of a circle."
"Dawn Of Victory" is taken from the album of the same name, released in 2000.
Lead vocals by Dan Vasc and Fabio Lione
Guitars by Gabriel Belozi
Bass by Davi Vasc
Drums by Gio Rezende
Backing vocals by Dan Vasc and Snowmaiden
Solo Violin by Vinícius Faza
The track was produced and mixed by Dan Vasc, mastered by Dennis Ward.