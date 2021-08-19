Feature Length Documentary On THIN LIZZY Legend PHIL LYNOTT Due To Air Next Week On RTE1

The Irish Mirror is reporting that feature-length documentary Phil Lynott: Songs For While I'm Away, focusing on Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott's life, will air on RTE1 on Wednesday, August 25th.

Irish Mirror: "Like so many films, Emer Reynolds' wonderful documentary on the lead singer of Thin Lizzy had a delayed release due to COVID restrictions but trust us, it was definitely worth the wait However, if you didn't get to see it a the cinema, you can do so from the comfort of your home. Throughout the feature, the documentary shows that Crumlin's most beloved rockstar was much more than just a great bass player, singer, songwriter and poet. Reynolds cleverly lets the music do the talking, using 31 songs from Phil and Thin Lizzy’s back catalogue to create an overall impression of the man."

A monument erected in honour of Lynott will be unveiled in his hometown this month on what would have been his 72nd birthday, reports Irish Post.

The sculpture is located in West Bromwich Town Centre, where the musician was born and spent some time before moving to Dublin as a youngster. Its unveiling takes place on Friday, August 20, which would have been his 72nd birthday.

“All planning permissions and licence agreements are now in place to allow us to go ahead and finally unveil the monument to Phil Lynott after nearly two years delay because of the pandemic,” Sean Meaney, who has led the fundraising campaign behind the monument, told The Irish Post. “But now it’s all systems go,” he added.

