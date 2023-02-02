FEED AFTER MIDNITE Release Music Video For “False Awakening”

Based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feed After Midnite recently released their debut EP, The Hunger, and have a new music video out now for the song “False Awakening”.

The Hunger is a collection of different, unrelated stories bringing out the full groove of the band. The single is based on the films The Matrix and They Live, and it relates to how life and society are ruled by the media and government and their narrative, and we the people are tired of being controlled and lied to. The band continues to explain:

“It is the fastest, most aggressive song on the EP. It starts off sounding old-school Slayeresque, but quickly shifts into a headbang-inducing double bass groove. It was actually the last song written for the EP. It really came to its final form as we were recording the other songs. Joe Lyko really helped us with the breakdown on this one. We were really pleased with how it turned out post-production, so we decided to make it the first single. This is the fastest tempo song out of all and really represents a new level of technical skill for us all.”

The Hunger artwork and tracklisting:

"Shadows Of The Night"

"False Awakening"

"Red Dead"

"Ascending The Flames"

"Book Of The Fallen"