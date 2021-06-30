FELL HARVEST Announce Pale Light In A Dying World Album; “Thy Barren Fields” Single Streaming

Fell Harvest has announced the release of their second album Pale Light In A Dying World and ahead of that, offer “Thy Barren Fields” as a second sample of what’s to come. The single is the second track on the album and the only one that was not written in its entirety by bassist/vocalist Joseph Fell.

Some of the inspiration for the lyrics in the track comes from a poem Fell wrote, which shares its title with the band’s name. Guitarist Liam Duncan wrote a part for the song, which Fell built the rest of the piece around. Fell explains the track in further detail:

“I think it proved to be the strongest and most complex song on the record and I’m hopeful that future songs will have more contributions from Liam and Angel. For a long time, I have put rails around my writing. I would write a riff that I loved but shelve it because it wasn’t what I imagined the band I was in at the time to be. I made a conscious effort not to do that with this record. Any the idea was on the table as long as it was good and could flow with the rest of the material.”

Fell continues to explain that this is likely his favorite song on the album and the one he is most proud of. It encompasses a broad scope of influences while never feeling like it’s reaching or forcing anything. Listeners should be able to connect to this song, with its progressive elements alongside very straight forward doom and death metal tropes, vocal styles and lyrical concepts.

Suitable for fans of slow-paced and sorrowful doom, Fell Harvest is recommended for listeners of Opeth, My Dying Bride, and Agalloch.

Pale Light In A Dying World is out on July 16, 2021.

Tracklisting:

“Titanicide”

“Pale Light In A Dying World”

“The Lark At Morning”

“The Wind That Shakes The Barley”

“Thy Barren Fields”

“The Ghosts Of Scapa Flow”

“Thy Barren Fields”:

(Photo by: Sean Castenad)