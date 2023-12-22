FELLOWSHIP – The Winterlight Chronicles Digital EP Out Now; The Saberlight Chronicles Vinyl Reissue Out In January

Fellowship has released The Winterlight Chronicles, a 3-track digital EP featuring the piano versions of “Glint” and “Oak And Ash” (featuring Holly Brice) – both originally released in the acclaimed 2022 debut album The Saberlight Chronicles – and “The Frozen Land”, originally released as The Saberlight Chronicles Japan-only bonus-track and featuring the late Philippe Giordana of Fairyland on keyboards.

On January 12 Scarlet Records will release the brand new orange marbled vinyl version (300 copies) of The Saberlight Chronicles. Preorder at the Scarlet Records webstore.

On January 13 Fellowship will perform at the Epic Fest in Roskilde, Denmark. Fellowship are currently working on the second studio album, to be released in 2024 through Scarlet Records.