FEUERSCHWANZ Announce Special Album, Warriors, Feat. Two New Songs And Ten Celebrated Hits In English

To celebrate the band's 20th anniversary in 2024, Germany's Feuerschwanz will release the special album, Warriors, with all lyrics in English, on April 19. It features the brand new song "The Unholy Grail", a cover of the Assassin's Creed classic "Valhalla Calling" by Miracle Of Sound, as well as ten of the band's greatest hits in English.

The band around founding member and singer Hauptmann Feuerschwanz, songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist Hodi, as well as Johanna on the violin are welcoming top-class names as guests on Warriors, such as Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost), Francesco Cavalieri (Wind Rose), Dominum, Orden Ogan and Patty Gurdy.

Feuerschwanz state: “Feuerschwanz are conquering the world! From Miami to the Mediterranean coast of Spain, our journey has taken us to distant lands in the past months and years. There, we encountered many enthusiastic and motivated fans - unfortunately, they don't understand a word of German (of course, that never stopped them from singing along). With our latest release, Warriors, we summon warriors and shieldmaidens from all over the world to be captivated by the blazing force of our music, embarking on a journey to dive into the realm of Feuerschwanz. Join the conquest – Warriors, unite!”

Warriors will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Jewelcase

- 1LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1LP Gatefold Orange/Rot Marbled Vinyl – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive – strictly limited to 200 worldwide

- Music Cassette Red Transparent – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive – strictly limited to 100 worldwide

- 1CD Jewelcase + A Bottle of Mead (0,35l) Bundle – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive

- 1CD Jewelcase + A Bottle of Mead (0,35l) + Mug (0,5l) Bundle – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive

- Digital Album

Get your copy of Warriors here.

Warriors tracklisting:

"Highlander" (English Version)

"The Unholy Grail" (feat. Dominum, Orden Ogan)

"The Forgotten Commandment"

"Memento Mori" (English Version, feat. Lord of the Lost, Chris Harms)

"Death On The Dragonship"

"Wardwarf" (feat. Francesco Cavalieri of Wind Rose)

"Circlepit Of Hell"

"Song Of Ice And Fire" (feat. Patty Gurdy)

"Purgatory"

"Bastard Of Asgard"

"SGFRD Dragonslayer" (English Version)

"Valhalla Calling"

Founded in 2004, Feuerschwanz have evolved over the years from their roots in comedy medieval folk rock into a band to be taken seriously and are rightly regarded as one of the hottest acts on the scene. After they hit #1 in the Official German Album Charts for the first time with Memento Mori (2021), Germany's hottest band managed to repeat that great success with their latest studio album Fegefeuer (2023). With premium slots at numerous festivals, such as co-headline slots at the legendary Wacken and Summer Breeze Open Airs, as well as abroad, including at Masters Of Rock and on the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise in the Caribbean, and an almost completely sold-out headlining tour, Feuerschwanz underlined their outstanding position all the more last year. Many dates of the upcoming big Fegefeuer headline tour in 2024 are already completely sold out.

Fegefeuer Tour 2024:

April

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36 (Sold Out)

12 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

13 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

19 - Erfurt, Germany - Club Central

20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Sold Out)

21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

26 - Hanover, Germany - Capitol

27 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park

May

1 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

3 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

4 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

November

27 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

28 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

29 - Paris, France - Trabendo

December

3 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena



Festivals:

May

10 - Rastede, Germany - MPS

11 - Bomal-Sur-Ourthe, Belgium - Durbuy Rock

June

1 - Fulda, Germany - Museumshof

2 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nove Rock

15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

July

20 - Niedergörsdorf, Germany - Motorcycle Jamboree

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Bückeburg, Germany - MPS

9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

17 - Weil Am Rhein, Germany - MPS

31 - Halle (Saale), Germany - In Extremo „Weckt Die Toten“ Festival

September

7 - Luhmühlen, Germany - MPS

10-15 - Kiel, Germany - Full Metal Cruise

December

14 - Essen, Germany - Grugahalle – 20 Jahre Feuerschwanz

Feuerschwanz are:

Johanna – violin, hurdy-gurdy

Hauptmann – vocals, guitar

Hodi – flutes, bagpipes, guitars, vocals

Hans – guitar

Jarne – bass

Rollo – drums

Musch Musch – dance & performance

Myu – dance & performance

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)