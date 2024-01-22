FEUERSCHWANZ Announce Special Album, Warriors, Feat. Two New Songs And Ten Celebrated Hits In English
January 22, 2024, 2 minutes ago
To celebrate the band's 20th anniversary in 2024, Germany's Feuerschwanz will release the special album, Warriors, with all lyrics in English, on April 19. It features the brand new song "The Unholy Grail", a cover of the Assassin's Creed classic "Valhalla Calling" by Miracle Of Sound, as well as ten of the band's greatest hits in English.
The band around founding member and singer Hauptmann Feuerschwanz, songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist Hodi, as well as Johanna on the violin are welcoming top-class names as guests on Warriors, such as Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost), Francesco Cavalieri (Wind Rose), Dominum, Orden Ogan and Patty Gurdy.
Feuerschwanz state: “Feuerschwanz are conquering the world! From Miami to the Mediterranean coast of Spain, our journey has taken us to distant lands in the past months and years. There, we encountered many enthusiastic and motivated fans - unfortunately, they don't understand a word of German (of course, that never stopped them from singing along). With our latest release, Warriors, we summon warriors and shieldmaidens from all over the world to be captivated by the blazing force of our music, embarking on a journey to dive into the realm of Feuerschwanz. Join the conquest – Warriors, unite!”
Warriors will be available in the following formats:
- 1CD Jewelcase
- 1LP Gatefold Black Vinyl
- 1LP Gatefold Orange/Rot Marbled Vinyl – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive – strictly limited to 200 worldwide
- Music Cassette Red Transparent – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive – strictly limited to 100 worldwide
- 1CD Jewelcase + A Bottle of Mead (0,35l) Bundle – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive
- 1CD Jewelcase + A Bottle of Mead (0,35l) + Mug (0,5l) Bundle – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive
- Digital Album
Get your copy of Warriors here.
Warriors tracklisting:
"Highlander" (English Version)
"The Unholy Grail" (feat. Dominum, Orden Ogan)
"The Forgotten Commandment"
"Memento Mori" (English Version, feat. Lord of the Lost, Chris Harms)
"Death On The Dragonship"
"Wardwarf" (feat. Francesco Cavalieri of Wind Rose)
"Circlepit Of Hell"
"Song Of Ice And Fire" (feat. Patty Gurdy)
"Purgatory"
"Bastard Of Asgard"
"SGFRD Dragonslayer" (English Version)
"Valhalla Calling"
Founded in 2004, Feuerschwanz have evolved over the years from their roots in comedy medieval folk rock into a band to be taken seriously and are rightly regarded as one of the hottest acts on the scene. After they hit #1 in the Official German Album Charts for the first time with Memento Mori (2021), Germany's hottest band managed to repeat that great success with their latest studio album Fegefeuer (2023). With premium slots at numerous festivals, such as co-headline slots at the legendary Wacken and Summer Breeze Open Airs, as well as abroad, including at Masters Of Rock and on the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise in the Caribbean, and an almost completely sold-out headlining tour, Feuerschwanz underlined their outstanding position all the more last year. Many dates of the upcoming big Fegefeuer headline tour in 2024 are already completely sold out.
Fegefeuer Tour 2024:
April
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36 (Sold Out)
12 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
13 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
19 - Erfurt, Germany - Club Central
20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Sold Out)
21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
26 - Hanover, Germany - Capitol
27 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park
May
1 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal
2 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
3 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
4 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
November
27 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
28 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
29 - Paris, France - Trabendo
December
3 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
Festivals:
May
10 - Rastede, Germany - MPS
11 - Bomal-Sur-Ourthe, Belgium - Durbuy Rock
June
1 - Fulda, Germany - Museumshof
2 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air
14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nove Rock
15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival
July
20 - Niedergörsdorf, Germany - Motorcycle Jamboree
August
2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
3 - Bückeburg, Germany - MPS
9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
17 - Weil Am Rhein, Germany - MPS
31 - Halle (Saale), Germany - In Extremo „Weckt Die Toten“ Festival
September
7 - Luhmühlen, Germany - MPS
10-15 - Kiel, Germany - Full Metal Cruise
December
14 - Essen, Germany - Grugahalle – 20 Jahre Feuerschwanz
Feuerschwanz are:
Johanna – violin, hurdy-gurdy
Hauptmann – vocals, guitar
Hodi – flutes, bagpipes, guitars, vocals
Hans – guitar
Jarne – bass
Rollo – drums
Musch Musch – dance & performance
Myu – dance & performance
(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)