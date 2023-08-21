FEUERSCHWANZ Debut "Fegefeuer" Lyric Video

Feuerschwanz have revealed a lyric video for the title track of their recent #1 charting album, Fegefeuer. Following Memento Mori (2021), Germany’s hottest band hit #1 on the Official German Album Charts for the second time in a row with their new studio album released last month, and that still remains on the charts.

Reigning in the German metal scene, Feuerschwanz have had a busy year so far on live stages too, playing a nearly sold-out tour followed by premium and headline slots at main European summer festivals. Watch the new lyric video below, and don’t miss out on Feuerschwanz' remaining festival shows and “Fegefeuer 2024“ tour with Orden Ogan and Angus McSix.

Fegefeuer kicks off with outstanding opening track “SGFRD Dragonslayer”. Lyrical references to the legendary Siegfried Dragonslayer combine with heavy riffing and Nordic mythology. Successor “Bastard von Asgard” features beautiful vocals by Eluveitie’s Fabienne Erni. The catchy viking party anthem “Berzerkermode” calls for the listener to join the celebration and “party like a viking”, while the first three tracks, as well as heavy “Highlander”, are best proof of the band’s evolution from comedy rock to metal. Other tracks like the intense title track “Fegefeuer”, Lord of the Rings battlechant “Uruk-Hai” and “Die Horde” will be long-time fan favorites.

Fegefeuer stays lyrically true to trademark topics, exploring long forgotten legends and heroic battles, and shows off the band’s extraordinary musical skills. The album will be available in various formats, with some containing the live bonus album Live in Wacken 2022, which includes a recording of their co-headline show from the holy fields. With their new release, Feuerschwanz clearly confirm their outstanding position at the top of the German metal scene.

Fegefeuer tracklisting:

"SGFRD Dragonslayer"

"Bastard von Asgard"

"Berzerkermode"

"Knochenkarussell"

"Fegefeuer"

"Die Horde"

"Uruk-Hai"

"Highlander"

"Morrigan"

"Eis & Feuer"

"Valkyren"

Various limited versions come with the bonus CD, Live in Wacken 2022, recorded during the band's co-headline set at Wacken Open Air 2022. Other versions include the instrumental version of all 11 album tracks.

Live in Wacken 2022 tracklisting:

"Intro (Das Elfte Gebot)" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Memento Mori" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Untot im Drachenboot" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Metfest" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Ultima Nocte" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Schubsetanz" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Methämmer" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Dragostea Din Tei" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Rohirrim" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Das Elfte Gebot" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Warriors Of The World United" (Live in Wacken 2022 / feat. Melissa Bonny)

"Die Hörner Hoch" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Extro" (Live in Wacken 2022)

Feuerschwanz are:

Johanna - violin, hurdy-gurdy

Hauptmann - vocals, guitar

Hodi - flutes, bagpipes, guitars, vocals

Hans - guitar

Jarne - bass

Rollo - drums

Musch Musch - dance & performance

Myu - dance & performance

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)