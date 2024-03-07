FEUERSCHWANZ Drops "The Unholy Grail", Their Very First Original Song Written in English; Official Music Video

Gearing up for the release of their first album entirely in English, Warriors, on May 3, Germany’s Feuerschwanz surprise their fans today with a brand-new song, entitled "The Unholy Grail" - taking them directly into a captivating world full of legends and heroic battles. The new single features Dominum and Orden Ogan as special guests. Both bands will also be joining Feuerschwanz on the fast-selling Fegefeuer Tour 2024, kicking off in Hamburg on April 10.

Celebrating the band’s 20th anniversary this year, Feuerschwanz are at the top of the scene, having stormed the charts with their albums Fegefeuer (2023) and Memento Mori (2021), landing at #1 on the Official German Album Charts, and co-headlining massive festivals such as Wacken and Summer Breeze. Watch the exciting official music video for “The Unholy Grail” below, and make sure to order your version of Warriors now – some formats are already sold out.

Warriors looks back on a remarkable track record of tireless work and is further proof that Feuerschwanz not only welcome challenges with open arms, but actively seek them out. Newly recorded - and for the first time ever in English - songs like "Das Elfte Gebot” (“The Forgotten Commandment”), "Memento Mori", "Untot im Drachenboot" (“Death on the Dragonship”), "Bastard of Asgard" and "Fegefeuer" (“Purgatory”) take on a whole new character, but still sound familiar in Feuerschwanz style. With "The Unholy Grail", Feuerschwanz surprise their fans with a brand-new song and take them directly into a captivating world full of legends and heroic battles. The final track is a cover of the Assassin's Creed classic "Valhalla Calling” by Miracle Of Sound, which fits perfectly into the overall work and discography of Feuerschwanz. Warriors is a new milestone in Feuerschwanz's successful career, which only knows its way to the top!

Warriors will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Jewelcase

- 1LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1LP Gatefold Orange/Rot Marbled Vinyl – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive – strictly limited to 200 worldwide

- Music Cassette Red Transparent – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive – strictly limited to 100 worldwide

- 1CD Jewelcase + A Bottle of Mead (0,35l) Bundle – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive

- 1CD Jewelcase + A Bottle of Mead (0,35l) + Mug (0,5l) Bundle – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive

- Digital Album

Get your copy of Warriors here.

Warriors tracklisting:

"Highlander" (English Version)

"The Unholy Grail" (feat. Dominum, Orden Ogan)

"The Forgotten Commandment"

"Memento Mori" (English Version, feat. Lord of the Lost, Chris Harms)

"Death On The Dragonship"

"Wardwarf" (feat. Francesco Cavalieri of Wind Rose)

"Circlepit Of Hell"

"Song Of Ice And Fire" (feat. Patty Gurdy)

"Purgatory"

"Bastard Of Asgard"

"SGFRD Dragonslayer" (English Version)

"Valhalla Calling"

"Highlander" video:

Founded in 2004, Feuerschwanz have evolved over the years from their roots in comedy medieval folk rock into a band to be taken seriously and are rightly regarded as one of the hottest acts on the scene. After they hit #1 in the Official German Album Charts for the first time with Memento Mori (2021), Germany's hottest band managed to repeat that great success with their latest studio album Fegefeuer (2023). With premium slots at numerous festivals, such as co-headline slots at the legendary Wacken and Summer Breeze Open Airs, as well as abroad, including at Masters Of Rock and on the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise in the Caribbean, and an almost completely sold-out headlining tour, Feuerschwanz underlined their outstanding position all the more last year. Many dates of the upcoming big Fegefeuer headline tour in 2024 are already completely sold out.

Fegefeuer Tour 2024:

April

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36 (Sold Out)

12 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

13 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

19 - Erfurt, Germany - Club Central

20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Sold Out)

21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

26 - Hanover, Germany - Capitol

27 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park

May

1 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

3 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

4 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

November

27 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

28 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

29 - Paris, France - Trabendo

December

3 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena



Festivals:

May

10 - Rastede, Germany - MPS

11 - Bomal-Sur-Ourthe, Belgium - Durbuy Rock

June

1 - Fulda, Germany - Museumshof

2 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nove Rock

15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

July

20 - Niedergörsdorf, Germany - Motorcycle Jamboree

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Bückeburg, Germany - MPS

9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

17 - Weil Am Rhein, Germany - MPS

31 - Halle (Saale), Germany - In Extremo „Weckt Die Toten“ Festival

September

7 - Luhmühlen, Germany - MPS

10-15 - Kiel, Germany - Full Metal Cruise

December

14 - Essen, Germany - Grugahalle – 20 Jahre Feuerschwanz

Feuerschwanz are:

Johanna – violin, hurdy-gurdy

Hauptmann – vocals, guitar

Hodi – flutes, bagpipes, guitars, vocals

Hans – guitar

Jarne – bass

Rollo – drums

Musch Musch – dance & performance

Myu – dance & performance

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)