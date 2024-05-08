FEUERSCHWANZ Release Live Video For "Wardwarf" Feat. WIND ROSE's Francesco Cavalieri

Feuerschwanz have unveiled a live video for "Wardwarf", cut from the band’s brand-new English-language album, Warriors.

The video perfectly captures the intense and enthusiastic energy present at Feuerschwanz shows, as was once again proven at their almost completely sold out recent headline tour, which will be continued in the fall. "Wardwarf" features Francesco Cavalieri from the dwarven metal band and TikTok sensation Wind Rose.

With 20 years of band history, Feuerschwanz have earned their status as Germany’s hottest band by charting at #1 on the Official German Album Charts twice in recent years, nearly selling out full tours and playing several headline and premium slots at the most important European festivals. Check out the captivating live video for "Wardwarf" below:

Warriors tracklisting:

"Highlander" (English Version)

"The Unholy Grail" (feat. Dominum, Orden Ogan)

"The Forgotten Commandment"

"Memento Mori" (English Version, feat. Lord of the Lost, Chris Harms)

"Death On The Dragonship"

"Wardwarf" (feat. Francesco Cavalieri of Wind Rose)

"Circlepit Of Hell"

"Song Of Ice And Fire" (feat. Patty Gurdy)

"Purgatory"

"Bastard Of Asgard"

"SGFRD Dragonslayer" (English Version)

"Valhalla Calling"

Founded in 2004, Feuerschwanz have evolved over the years from their roots in comedy medieval folk rock into a band to be taken seriously and are rightly regarded as one of the hottest acts on the scene. After they hit #1 in the Official German Album Charts for the first time with Memento Mori (2021), Germany's hottest band managed to repeat that great success with their latest studio album Fegefeuer (2023). With premium slots at numerous festivals, such as co-headline slots at the legendary Wacken and Summer Breeze Open Airs, as well as abroad, including at Masters Of Rock and on the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise in the Caribbean, and an almost completely sold-out headlining tour, Feuerschwanz underlined their outstanding position all the more last year. Many dates of the upcoming big Fegefeuer headline tour in 2024 are already completely sold out.

Fegefeuer Tour 2024:



November

27 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

28 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

29 - Paris, France - Trabendo

December

3 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena



Festivals:

May

10 - Rastede, Germany - MPS

11 - Bomal-Sur-Ourthe, Belgium - Durbuy Rock

June

1 - Fulda, Germany - Museumshof

2 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nove Rock

15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

July

20 - Niedergörsdorf, Germany - Motorcycle Jamboree

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Bückeburg, Germany - MPS

9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

17 - Weil Am Rhein, Germany - MPS

31 - Halle (Saale), Germany - In Extremo „Weckt Die Toten“ Festival

September

7 - Luhmühlen, Germany - MPS

10-15 - Kiel, Germany - Full Metal Cruise

December

14 - Essen, Germany - Grugahalle – 20 Jahre Feuerschwanz

Feuerschwanz are:

Johanna – violin, hurdy-gurdy

Hauptmann – vocals, guitar

Hodi – flutes, bagpipes, guitars, vocals

Hans – guitar

Jarne – bass

Rollo – drums

Musch Musch – dance & performance

Myu – dance & performance