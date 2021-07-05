FEUERSCHWANZ Release Official Live Video For "Schildmaid" Feat. SALTATIO MORTIS

Germany's Feuerschwanz have prevailed against pandemic paralysis and are set to release two recent virtual live highlights under the banner Die letzte Schlacht (engl. The Final Battle), via BluRay/DVD/CD on August 6 via Napalm Records.

For their massive punch of live-power, Feuerschwanz additionally present an exciting set of high-class guests, like medieval unit Saltatio Mortis, who joins the band for an electrifying performance on “Schildmaid” (engl. shield-maiden). The song is originally taken off the recent, chart-breaking top album, Das Elfte Gebot, and offers a forceful performance of those two German frontrunners.

Feuerschwanz add: “We’ve always been on stage with the greatest women - something we are more than proud of! With good reason Johanna, Myu and Musch-Musch have earned a place right in front of our team and our hearts. With 'Schildmaid' we wanted to set a monument to this and dedicate it to all the shield-maidens out there. Be strong & proud, bold & free, do your thing and stay who you are: a shield-maiden of Odin! For the performance of our online show we got our dear friends and bagpipe heroes Luzi and Elsi from Saltatio Mortis! Here's to you, shield-maidens!"

Despite the yawn-worthy barrenness of festival fields and stages, the Franconian formation has inimitably managed to capture the magic of a live concert, twice – gifting fans an entertaining adventure full of hits and a huge dose of humor on Die letzte Schlacht.

Featuring high quality footage, electrifying pyro, lighting effects, and above all, the unique, charismatic, tongue-in-cheek talents of the band, Die letzte Schlacht is an absolute must-have. May your drinking horns never be empty and the mead flow forever.

The virtual concert, Die letzte Schlacht, was originally released in January this year, and presents an adventurous ride through the discography of Feuerschwanz as well as a lovingly prepared visual framework story with the band itself as grandiose protagonists and storytellers. Topped by some great guest appearances, including Angus McFife (Gloryhammer), members of Saltatio Mortis and Patty Gurdy, this night to remember can now be experienced over and over again from the comfort of your own home. Secondly, Hauptmann Feuerschwanz and his entourage revisit their virtually released open air (11:O:A) from their last album, the chartbreaking Das Elfte Gebot (The eleventh commandment, 2020, GER #3), and deliver more than two hours of hits.

Die letzte Schlacht will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Box incl. Mediabook, Lanyard, Pass, Stamp, Wax & Autographed Card)

- Mediabook: 2-Blu-Ray + 2-DVD/CD (incl. Die letzte Schlacht & 11:O:A)

- 2-LP Gatefold (Die letzte Schlacht only)

- Digital Album

DVD/ BluRay - Disc 1:

Die letzte Schlacht

Die letzte Schlacht - Vorfilm

Die letzte Schlacht - Making Of

Die letzte Schlacht - Aftermovie

DVD/ BluRay - Disc 2

11:O:A, Schatzkammer, Musikvideos

Audio CD:

Die letzte Schlacht tracklisting:

"Powermet" - Intro

"Lords of Powermet"

"Metnotstand im Märchenland"

"Die Hörner hoch"

"Moderation Schubsetanz"

"Schubsetanz"

"Das Elfte Gebot"

"Totentanz"

"Moderation Metfest"

"Metfest"

"Meister der Minne"

"Ding"

"Moderation Hauptmann und Maid"

"Hauptmann und Maid" (feat. Patty Gurdy, Saltatio Mortis)

"Schildmaid" (feat. Saltatio Mortis)

"Kampfzwerg"

"I See Fire" (feat. Angus McFife)

"Das Hämmerunser"

"Methämmer"

"Malleus Maleficarum"

"Unter dem Drachenbanner"

Trailer:

Feuerschwanz are:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitar

Johanna von der Vögelweide - violin, hurdy-gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - flutes, bagpipe, guitars, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitar

(Photo - Nikolaj Georgiew)