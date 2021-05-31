FEUERSCHWANZ Release Official Video For "Kampfzwerg"

German medieval rock masters Feuerschwanz have released an official video for their studio track, "Kampfzwerg". The video consisting of video recordings from their live stream event, Die Letzte Schlacht, earlier this year and new performances in typical Feuerschwanz manner. The song, originally released on their chart-breaking studio album, Das Elfte Gebot (#3 in Germany) quickly became a fan-favourite and the video comes as a harbinger of a big announcement to be delivered next week!

Feuerschwanz about the new video: "The battle dwarf (German: Kampfzwerg) - key figure of the fantasy genre or bearded, cozy beer drinker? We say: both! And bow to the grim king of mines, gold treasures and underground halls with our latest prank! The film footage comes from our legendary online concert Die Letzte Schlacht (eng.: The Last Battle) - on a cold January night on the eve of the battle we descended into the glowing ovens of the dwarf forge to salvage this videographic relic from the underworld."

Earlier this year, Feuerschwanz released a black metal version of their own tremendous hit "Schubsetanz" together with an official video. The song will be available as a strictly limited 7'' picture vinyl, out April 22nd via Napalm Records, which also includes a live version of "Kampfzwerg" ("Fighting Dwarf") from the band’s latest chart-breaking studio album, Das Elfte Gebot, which landed at #3 in Germany.

Feuerschwanz premiered this diabolic offering for the first time at a recently-celebrated concert live stream, Die Letzte Schlacht. "Schubsetanz" (Black Metal Version) showcases a whole new facet of the six-piece in the most true and evil way.

About the song: "'Schubsetanz ist Rittersport' (Schubsetanz is a sport made for knights) - for years this song from the album Methämmer is a fan favourite at our concerts! We love the moment when hordes of metal-clad heavy metal warriors unite for the most beautiful of all dance styles, full of grace and violence: The 'Schubsetanz'! That's why the song made it onto the setlist of our legendary 11:0:A gig and was celebrated there in a special, Corona-compliant way - packed into airtight rubber balls and to the sound of a specially created black metal version, we celebrated the moshpit - 2020 Corona style!

However, fans noticed that this unpolished rough diamond in all its raw violence deserved its own version and immediately started an online petition demanding a full-length version. We, as humble servants of our fans, spared no expense and effort and descended through the nine circles of hell, broke the seventh seal and snatched the tape from the incarnate himself, where those sounds were banned, that should have been hidden."

Das Elfte Gebot is the successor of 2018's Methämmer album, and can be ordered here.

Das Elfte Gebot tracklisting:

"Meister der Minne"

"Metfest"

"Das elfte Gebot"

"Kampfzwerg"

"Im Bauch des Wals"

"Mission Eskalation"

"Schildmaid"

"Malleus Maleficarum"

"Lords Of Powermet"

"Totentanz"

"Unter dem Drachenbanner"

Die Sieben Todsünden (bonus covers album) tracklisting:

"Ding" (Seeed)

"Hier kommt Alex" (Die Toten Hosen)

"Amen & Attack" (Powerwolf)

"I See Fire" (Ed Sheeran)

"Gott mit uns" (Sabaton)

"Limit" (Deichkind)

"Engel" (Rammstein)

"Im Bauch des Wals" video:

"Ding" video:

"I See Fire" video:

Lineup:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitars

Johanna von der Vögelweide - fiddle, hurdy gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - winds, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitars

Photo by Nikolaj Georgiew