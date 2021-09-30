FEUERSCHWANZ Release "Untot im Drachenboot" Single And Music Video

Feuerschwanz recently announced their new studio album, Memento Mori, out on December 31 via Napalm Records. Now, with their first single, "Untot im Drachenboot", the pioneers of the German folk rock scene herald a triumphant overseas voyage into another legendary Feuerschwanz saga.

With echoing screams, "Untot im Drachenboot" calls a mighty army aboard a monstrous Viking ship. Wild guitar riffs and rousing violin solos put wind into the sails, while captain Feuerschwanz keeps hold of his crew with strong vocal power and deep growls. Filmed on a real Viking ship, Feuerschwanz literally set sail in the video for "Untot im Drachenboot" and deliver another glorious anthem. The Franconians once again deliver a very strong music video, which offers a first taste of the upcoming album, Memento Mori.

Feuerschwanz on the new song: "'Untot im Drachenboot' - Pirates of the Caribbean meets Vikings! Ancient Icelandic sagas tell the story of undead fighters, called Draugr, appearing from nowhere to roam and plunder the land. Now our captain is also cursed to eternal capture and gathers an army of undead warriors around him. Ready to fight for our future caper voyages, we want to board the stages of this world again as soon as possible with the wild hordes of our fans - and provide you with the matching soundtrack! Hoist the sails and join our army!"

Watch the video for “Untot im Drachenboot”:

Memento Mori, the follow-up to the successful album Das Elfte Gebot (#3 German charts), sings about great adventures, past battles and outstanding heroic deeds in typicalFeuerschwanz fashion. Feuerschwanz manage to stay true to their trademarks, and at the same time, venture musically into new realms.

Feuerschwanz on the new album: “You take nothing with you to your grave, except your coffin... Memento Mori is the direct successor to Die Letzte Schlacht! The world of Hauptmann Feuerschwanz is in flames, overrun by the living dead and scourged by religious zealots... All of this sounds frighteningly real, even in Anno Domini 2021, so it's time to defy the storm once again and celebrate life. Let's live here, let's live now - until death sharpens his knife!”

As a special highlight, some versions of Memento Mori will feature a bonus CD with seven cover songs by Manowar, Amon Amarth, but also O-Zone, among others.

Memento Mori will be available in the following formats:

- 2CD Mediabook + 40 pages booklet

- 1CD Jewel Case + 20 pages booklet

- Digital Album

- Digital Deluxe Album

Pre-order here.

2CD tracklsiting:

Disc 1:

"Memento Mori"

"Untot im Drachenboot"

"Ultima Nocte"

"Rausch der Barbarei"

"Krampus"

"Feuer & Schwert"

"Das Herz eines Drachen"

"Rohirrim"

"Am Galgen"

"Hannibal"

"Skaldenmet"

Disc 2:

"Blinding Lights"

"Warriors of the World United"

"Twilight of the Thunder God"

"The Bad Touch"

"Dragostea Din Tei"

"Square Hammer"

"Der Graf"

A few days after album release, Feuerschwanz will go on an extended tour through Germany, Austria and Switzerland. They will be accompanied by fearless heavy metal kings Warkings.

Feuerschwanz are:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitar

Johanna von der Vögelweide - violin, hurdy-gurdy

Rollo - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - flutes, bagpipe, vocals, guitar

Hans der Aufrechte – guitar

(Photo - Nikolaj Georgiew)