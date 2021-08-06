FEUERSCHWANZ Releases New Live Video for “I See Fire” Feat. GLORYHAMMER’s Angus McFife

Germany’s hottest and most entertaining medieval folk rockers, Feuerschwanz, have prevailed against pandemic paralysis, releasing two recent virtual live highlights under the banner Die letzte Schlacht (engl. The Final Battle) today.

In celebration, the medieval rockers of Feuerschwanz present a very special performance, inviting Angus McFife of Gloryhammer to cover the Ed Sheeran song “I See Fire” with them. Together they add a metric ton of medieval power that will have you out of your seat in no time.

Feuerschwanz comment their new live video:

“The original version of ‘I See Fire’ (Ed Sheeran) sent shivers down our spines when we heard the song at the cinema at the end of the The Hobbit movie back then. The lyrics and music seem to evolve directly from the mythical world of Middle-earth! So it was a special affair of the heart for us to perform our folk metal version of the song live. On top we got Angus McFife from Gloryhammer as a real warrior to join us on vocals. We are incredibly proud to present this special live-version from our online show Die letzte Schlacht!”

Despite the yawn-worthy barrenness of festival fields and stages, the Franconian formation has inimitably managed to capture the magic of a live concert, twice – gifting fans an entertaining adventure full of hits and a huge dose of humor on Die letzte Schlacht.

Featuring high quality footage, electrifying pyro, lighting effects, and above all, the unique, charismatic, tongue-in-cheek talents of the band, Die letzte Schlacht is an absolute must-have. May your drinking horns never be empty and the mead flow forever.



Feuerschwanz on Die letzte Schlacht:

"We are very happy and proud to see all the live power of Feuerschwanz, as well as our creative work of the pandemic period, collected as this piece of art for eternity."

Feuerschwanz are:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitar

Johanna von der Vögelweide - violin, hurdy-gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - flutes, bagpipe, guitars, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitar