FEUERSCHWANZ Releases New Live Video from Wacken 2022; “Untot im Drachenboot” Streaming

Germany’s hottest band to date, Feuerschwanz, have released a brand-new live video from their epic show at Wacken Open Air 2022, performing right after the headliner in front of one of the biggest crowds in their career. The performance – including a massive pyro show – was part of one of the band’s biggest shows to date, and the live version of the banger “Untot im Drachenboot” will also be available on the bonus CD of the band’s upcoming album, Fegefeuer, out July 7, 2023 via Napalm Records.

“Untot im Drachenboot” was originally released on Feuerschwanz’s successful #1 charting 2021 album, Memento Mori, and reigns as one of the band’s fan favorites - with several millions of streams and video views. At Wacken, the song was literally set on fire.

Feuerschwanz comments the new live video: “The first time on one of the main stages at Wacken was a particularly emotional moment for us! We want to share this moment with you, so we have cut a music video for 'Untot im Drachenboot' from the existing video material to capture this experience for you forever!”

Formed in 2004, the band has gradually shifted from their roots in comedic medieval folk into a much more serious direction. With the switch to Napalm Records ahead of the release of Das Elfte Gebot (2020), Feuerschwanz set their sights entirely on metal - soon becoming one of the most relevant German bands in the genre today. The band’s enormously successful previous album of original music, Memento Mori (2021), even stormed the official German charts, peaking at #1. On Fegefeuer, Feuerschwanz spice up their medieval inspired folk metal with true heavy metal influences.

Fegefeuer kicks off with outstanding opening track “SGFRD Dragonslayer”. Lyrical references to the legendary Siegfried Dragonslayer combine with heavy riffing and Nordic mythology. Successor “Bastard von Asgard” features beautiful vocals by Eluveitie’s Fabienne Erni. The catchy viking party anthem “Berzerkermode” calls for the listener to join the celebration and “party like a viking”, while the first three tracks, as well as heavy “Highlander”, are best proof of the band’s evolution from comedy rock to metal. Other tracks like the intense title track “Fegefeuer”, Lord of the Rings battlechant “Uruk-Hai” and “Die Horde” will be long-time fan favorites.

Fegefeuer stays lyrically true to trademark topics, exploring long forgotten legends and heroic battles, and shows off the band’s extraordinary musical skills. The album will be available in various formats, with some containing the live bonus album Live in Wacken 2022, which includes a recording of their co-headline show from the holy fields. With their new release, Feuerschwanz clearly confirm their outstanding position at the top of the German metal scene.

Fegefeuer will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Box incl 2 CD Mediabook with 40 pages booklet & 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022), resin BIC lighter, letter of indulgence, trading card, flag - strictly limited to 2000 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder

- 2-CD Mediabook Bundle incl. 0,5l jug (height 16cm, weight 1kg) & Mediabook, incl 40 pages booklet, 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022) - strictly limited to 500 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder

- 3-CD Earbook (Fegefeuer, Live in Wacken 2022, Instrumental) with 48 pages booklet - strictly limited to 1000 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP

- 2-LP Red, Black Marbled Vinyl Gatefold Deluxe Box, incl 2 Vinyl (Fegefeuer & Live in Wacken 2022), 24 pages booklet, cloth bag, Record Butler - strictly limited to 500 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP

- 2-CD Mediabook Bundle incl. patch & Mediabook, incl 40 pages booklet, 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022) - strictly limited to 300 units worldwide, exclusively available via Feuerschwanz Shop, Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP

- 2-CD Mediabook, incl 40 pages booklet, 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022)

- 1-LP Gatefold Black

- 1-CD Jewel Case, incl 24 pages booklet

- 2-MC Music Cassette Red transparent - strictly limited to 300 units worldwide, exclusively available via Feuerschwanz Shop, Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP

- Digital Deluxe Album

- Digital Album

Fegefeuer tracklisting:

"SGFRD Dragonslayer"

"Bastard von Asgard"

"Berzerkermode"

"Knochenkarussell"

"Fegefeuer"

"Die Horde"

"Uruk-Hai"

"Highlander"

"Morrigan"

"Eis & Feuer"

"Valkyren"

"Bastard von Asgard" video:

Various limited versions come with the bonus CD, Live in Wacken 2022, recorded during the band's co-headline set at Wacken Open Air 2022. Other versions include the instrumental version of all 11 album tracks.

Live in Wacken 2022 tracklisting:

"Intro (Das Elfte Gebot)" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Memento Mori" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Untot im Drachenboot" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Metfest" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Ultima Nocte" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Schubsetanz" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Methämmer" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Dragostea Din Tei" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Rohirrim" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Das Elfte Gebot" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Warriors Of The World United" (Live in Wacken 2022 / feat. Melissa Bonny)

"Die Hörner Hoch" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Extro" (Live in Wacken 2022)

Feuerschwanz are:

Johanna - violin, hurdy-gurdy

Hauptmann - vocals, guitar

Hodi - flutes, bagpipes, guitars, vocals

Hans - guitar

Jarne - bass

Rollo - drums

Musch Musch - dance & performance

Myu - dance & performance

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)