FEUERSCHWANZ Share Very Personal Video For "Das Herz eines Drachen"

Following their massive German chart entry at #1 with their new studio album Memento Mori at the beginning of 2022, Feuerschwanz have released an official video for what is likely their most personal song to date - “Das Herz eines Drachen” [en: The Heart of a Dragon]. The medieval folk rockers’ ballad shows a previously unknown side of the band with its evident seriousness. In a fire lit by burning guitar sounds and flute melodies, Captain Feuerschwanz mourns his fallen father with his head held high. A song that brings hope in dark times and once again underlines the credo of the last studio album - Memento Mori.

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz on “Das Herz eines Drachen”: "'Das Herz eines Drachen' is a very personal song for me. To find words and sounds for feelings for which there are no words is almost impossible, but with the help of my friends from Feuerschwanz I mastered this challenge. What if the world feels so threatening that the nervous system goes into a freeze? Perhaps that's why it's no coincidence that my second profession, as a psychologist, deals with the effects of trauma on our nervous systems. 'Das Herz eines Drachen' is a song that is supposed to bring healing and reconciliation for everything that hurt us when we were young. I have found a new share of authentic strength and connection with my family and to the whole world again through my Dragonheart."

Memento Mori continues the success story of the medieval rockers from Germany / Franconia! On the new album, Feuerschwanz finally take a step away from the simpler humor of earlier days to become one of the most important bands in German folk rock.

With chanting violin playing, Memento Mori starts its heroic journey with its eponymous opener. The song turns out to be a melodic rock anthem with a well-known medieval character, a blazing guitar riff and life-affirming lyrics. On "Untot im Drachenboot", the squad around Captain Feuerschwanz sets off for new musical shores in a Viking ship full of undead warriors. "Rausch der Barberei", on the other hand delivers a violent, raw voice and driving drumming that send its listeners into unbridled frenzy. On "Krampus", Feuerschwanz sing in a canon of vocals and instruments about the ancient legend of the demonic companion of St. Nicholas, who is dressed in fur and a horned mask. On the ballad "Das Herz eines Drachen" (The Heart of a Dragon), the medieval folk rockers show their sensible side. In a fire lit by burning guitar sounds and flute melodies, a warrior mourns his fallen father with his head held high. "Hannibal" on the other hand embarks on a raging battle of powerful choirs, swirling violin and guitar solos and driving drums, led by army commander Hannibal. The crowning finale of the almost 40-minute adventure is provided by "Skaldenmet" with its proudly advancing bass.

In typical Feuerschwanz manner, Memento Mori is about great adventures, past battles and outstanding heroic deeds. Feuerschwanz manage to stay true to their trademarks and at the same time venture into new musical realms. Fans of the band can look forward to an extensive deluxe edition of the album, which extends the running time of Memento Moriby almost double! Two additional CDs feature instrumental versions of all eleven tracks as well as the cover CD Die Glorreichen Sieben (The Magnificent Seven), which includes seven epic reissues from Amon Amarth to Die Ärzte and The Weeknd.

Feuerschwanz on the new album: “You take nothing with you to your grave, except your coffin... Memento Mori is the direct successor to Die Letzte Schlacht! The world of Hauptmann Feuerschwanz is in flames, overrun by the living dead and scourged by religious zealots... All of this sounds frighteningly real, even in Anno Domini 2021, so it's time to defy the storm once again and celebrate life. Let's live here, let's live now - until death sharpens his knife!”

As a special highlight, some versions of Memento Mori feature a bonus CD with seven cover songs by Manowar, Amon Amarth, but also O-Zone, among others.

Memento Mori is available in the following formats:

- 2CD Mediabook + 40 pages booklet

- 1CD Jewel Case + 20 pages booklet

- Digital Album

- Digital Deluxe Album

Order here.

2CD tracklsiting:

Disc 1:

"Memento Mori"

"Untot im Drachenboot"

"Ultima Nocte"

"Rausch der Barbarei"

"Krampus"

"Feuer & Schwert"

"Das Herz eines Drachen"

"Rohirrim"

"Am Galgen"

"Hannibal"

"Skaldenmet"

Disc 2:

"Blinding Lights"

"Warriors of the World United"

"Twilight of the Thunder God"

"The Bad Touch"

"Dragostea Din Tei"

"Square Hammer"

"Der Graf"

"Skaldenmet" video:

"Dragostea Din Tei" video:

"Ultima Nocte":

"Memento Mori" video:

“Untot im Drachenboot” video:

"Warriors Of The World United" video:

Feuerschwanz are:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitar

Johanna von der Vögelweide - violin, hurdy-gurdy

Rollo - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - flutes, bagpipe, vocals, guitar

Hans der Aufrechte – guitar