FEUERSCHWANZ To Release Memento Mori Album In December

Shortly following their live BluRay/DVD Die Letzte Schlacht debuting on the German album charts at #4, Feuerschwanz are announcing their new studio album, Memento Mori. The new album will be released on December 31 via Napalm Records and will continue the success story of the medieval rockers from Germany / Franconia.

Memento Mori, the follow-up to the successful album Das Elfte Gebot (#3 German charts), sings about great adventures, past battles and outstanding heroic deeds in typicalFeuerschwanz fashion. Feuerschwanz manage to stay true to their trademarks, and at the same time, venture musically into new realms.

Feuerschwanz on the new album: “You take nothing with you to your grave, except your coffin... Memento Mori is the direct successor to Die Letzte Schlacht! The world of Hauptmann Feuerschwanz is in flames, overrun by the living dead and scourged by religious zealots... All of this sounds frighteningly real, even in Anno Domini 2021, so it's time to defy the storm once again and celebrate life. Let's live here, let's live now - until death sharpens his knife!”

As a special highlight, some versions of Memento Mori will feature a bonus CD with seven cover songs by Manowar, Amon Amarth, but also O-Zone, among others.

Memento Mori will be available in the following formats:

- 2CD Mediabook + 40 pages booklet

- 1CD Jewel Case + 20 pages booklet

- Digital Album

- Digital Deluxe Album

Pre-order here.

2CD tracklsiting:

Disc 1:

"Memento Mori"

"Untot im Drachenboot"

"Ultima Nocte"

"Rausch der Barbarei"

"Krampus"

"Feuer & Schwert"

"Das Herz eines Drachen"

"Rohirrim"

"Am Galgen"

"Hannibal"

"Skaldenmet"

Disc 2:

"Blinding Lights"

"Warriors of the World United"

"Twilight of the Thunder God"

"The Bad Touch"

"Dragostea Din Tei"

"Square Hammer"

"Der Graf"

A few days after album release, Feuerschwanz will go on an extended tour through Germany, Austria and Switzerland. They will be accompanied by fearless heavy metal kings Warkings.

Feuerschwanz are:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitar

Johanna von der Vögelweide - violin, hurdy-gurdy

Rollo - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - flutes, bagpipe, vocals, guitar

Hans der Aufrechte – guitar

(Photo - Nikolaj Georgiew)