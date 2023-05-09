FEUERSCHWANZ Unleash New Single "Berzerkermode"; Music Video Posted

Germany's Feuerschwanz have unleashed their second new single, “Berzerkermode“, together with an official music video. The band is set to release their upcoming studio album, Fegefeuer, on July 7 via Napalm Records. Just like on the #1-charting 2021 album Memento Mori, on their new full-length, the band distances themselves from their past in comedic medieval folk by delivering an earnest metal record.

The catchy Viking party anthem “Berzerkermode“ calls for the listener to join the celebration and “party like a Viking”. The entertaining official music video is full of action, and one can spot features from influencer scottywartooth, also known as TikTok Jesus, and bodybuilders - including Miss Universe.

Feuerschwanz on the epic new music video: “Pump like a viking - Feuerschwanz are in berzerker mode! Our latest work is about martial masculinity, steeled wannabe-vikings and Valkyrs on steroids. To celebrate the ultimate Berzerker party, probably the most famous dweeb in the history of the world becomes a protein-laden bodybuilder in the Viking gym! Don't try this at home. Berzerker mode ON!“

Formed in 2004, the band has gradually shifted from their roots in comedic medieval folk into a much more serious direction. With the switch to Napalm Records ahead of the release of Das Elfte Gebot (2020), Feuerschwanz set their sights entirely on metal - soon becoming one of the most relevant German bands in the genre today. The band’s enormously successful previous album of original music, Memento Mori (2021), even stormed the official German charts, peaking at #1. On Fegefeuer, Feuerschwanz spice up their medieval inspired folk metal with true heavy metal influences.

Fegefeuer kicks off with outstanding opening track “SGFRD Dragonslayer”. Lyrical references to the legendary Siegfried Dragonslayer combine with heavy riffing and Nordic mythology. Successor “Bastard von Asgard” features beautiful vocals by Eluveitie’s Fabienne Erni. The catchy viking party anthem “Berzerkermode” calls for the listener to join the celebration and “party like a viking”, while the first three tracks, as well as heavy “Highlander”, are best proof of the band’s evolution from comedy rock to metal. Other tracks like the intense title track “Fegefeuer”, Lord of the Rings battlechant “Uruk-Hai” and “Die Horde” will be long-time fan favorites.

Fegefeuer stays lyrically true to trademark topics, exploring long forgotten legends and heroic battles, and shows off the band’s extraordinary musical skills. The album will be available in various formats, with some containing the live bonus album Live in Wacken 2022, which includes a recording of their co-headline show from the holy fields. With their new release, Feuerschwanz clearly confirm their outstanding position at the top of the German metal scene.

Fegefeuer will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Box incl 2 CD Mediabook with 40 pages booklet & 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022), resin BIC lighter, letter of indulgence, trading card, flag - strictly limited to 2000 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder

- 2-CD Mediabook Bundle incl. 0,5l jug (height 16cm, weight 1kg) & Mediabook, incl 40 pages booklet, 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022) - strictly limited to 500 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder

- 3-CD Earbook (Fegefeuer, Live in Wacken 2022, Instrumental) with 48 pages booklet - strictly limited to 1000 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP

- 2-LP Red, Black Marbled Vinyl Gatefold Deluxe Box, incl 2 Vinyl (Fegefeuer & Live in Wacken 2022), 24 pages booklet, cloth bag, Record Butler - strictly limited to 500 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP

- 2-CD Mediabook Bundle incl. patch & Mediabook, incl 40 pages booklet, 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022) - strictly limited to 300 units worldwide, exclusively available via Feuerschwanz Shop, Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP

- 2-CD Mediabook, incl 40 pages booklet, 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022)

- 1-LP Gatefold Black

- 1-CD Jewel Case, incl 24 pages booklet

- 2-MC Music Cassette Red transparent - strictly limited to 300 units worldwide, exclusively available via Feuerschwanz Shop, Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP

- Digital Deluxe Album

- Digital Album

Fegefeuer tracklisting:

"SGFRD Dragonslayer"

"Bastard von Asgard"

"Berzerkermode"

"Knochenkarussell"

"Fegefeuer"

"Die Horde"

"Uruk-Hai"

"Highlander"

"Morrigan"

"Eis & Feuer"

"Valkyren"

"Bastard von Asgard" video:

Various limited versions come with the bonus CD, Live in Wacken 2022, recorded during the band's co-headline set at Wacken Open Air 2022. Other versions include the instrumental version of all 11 album tracks.

Live in Wacken 2022 tracklisting:

"Intro (Das Elfte Gebot)" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Memento Mori" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Untot im Drachenboot" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Metfest" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Ultima Nocte" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Schubsetanz" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Methämmer" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Dragostea Din Tei" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Rohirrim" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Das Elfte Gebot" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Warriors Of The World United" (Live in Wacken 2022 / feat. Melissa Bonny)

"Die Hörner Hoch" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Extro" (Live in Wacken 2022)

Feuerschwanz are:

Johanna - violin, hurdy-gurdy

Hauptmann - vocals, guitar

Hodi - flutes, bagpipes, guitars, vocals

Hans - guitar

Jarne - bass

Rollo - drums

Musch Musch - dance & performance

Myu - dance & performance

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)