FEVER 333 To Release Darker White Album In October; "New West Order" And "Higher Power" Music Videos Posted

Fever 333 have officially announced details surrounding their new album, Darker White, out October 4 via Century Media Records under exclusive license from 333 Wreckords Crew.

Consisting of fourteen tracks, "Darker White is the intersection we will all find ourselves in at some point in our lives,” says front man Jason Aalon on the theme of the new album. “It is the struggle we will inevitably face when identifying our metric for good or bad. Wrong or right. Dark and light. All based on our environment, social construction and cultural/psychological conditioning. It is the eagle-eyed observation of said intersection and the removing the shame after realizing we all experience it and it is up to us to find use of this taboo so it can be offered to the world as a beautiful story, piece of wisdom or a perspective that ironically changes your life for the better. “Darker White” is a sonic and social experience.”

Pre-save/pre-order Darker White here.

Darker White tracklsting:

"New West Order"

"Higher Power"

"Bull & A Bullet"

"No Hostages"

"$wing"

"Murderer"

"Tourist"

"Nosebleeds"

"Do Or Die"

"Negligence"

"Desert Rap"

"DOA"

"Pin Drop"

"Mob Music Pt 2"

"Higher Power" video:

"New West Order" video:

