FEVERHILL Release New Single / Video "Trapped Under Lies"

Feverhill, the modern metal act from Greensboro, North Carolina, will release their debut album Follow Me [Down] in late spring 2023. Striving to create killer tracks with a powerful sound, the band also believe in breaking image stereotypes in rock and metal music supporting body positive thinking and culture. Today, the band has unveiled their first single and video, "Trapped Under Lies".

The band elaborates: “This album has been three years in the making, paying careful attention to every detail of every song. 'Trapped Under Lies' is an anthem to those who refuse to let others break them down, and make them believe they are less than. Who you are matters. Period.”

Drawing influences from the likes of Five Finger Death Punch, Sleep Token, Periphery and more, Feverhill have opened shows for Outlier, Uncured, Madam Meyhem and Gemini Syndrome. Bringing an epic sound crafted from distorted guitars, atmospheric electronics and powerful vocals, "Trapped Under Lies" is an explosive offering. High-energy rhythms, anguished harsh and soaring cleans pack a punch through the anthemic chorus and haunting verses.

Feverhill is:

Billy Resendes – vox

Kevin Wilson – guitar

Nick Doss – bass

Ryan Elliot – drums