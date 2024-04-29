FIFTH ANGEL Announce First Ever European Tour

Legendary metal stalwarts, Fifth Angel, whose eponymous first album is long considered a must have in any metal connoisseur's music library, is celebrating the success of their fourth studio album, When Angels Kill (Nuclear Blast) with a string of European tour dates, scheduled for September 2024. This marks the first ever European tour since the band's inception in the late 80s.

Original members Ken Mary (drums - Alice Cooper, House Of Lords, Flotsam And Jetsam), Ed Archer (guitar), and John Macko (bass) are joined by current vocalist Steve Carlson and lead guitarist Ethan Brosh, a lineup seen at a number of major European festivals in the last few years.

Followers of the band can expect an incredible show, including an impressive mix of fan-favorite anthems from each of the four Fifth Angel releases: Fifth Angel (Shrapnel Records / Epic), Time Will Tell (Epic Records), The Third Secret (Nuclear Blast) and When Angels Kill (Nuclear Blast).

The band will kick off the string of dates by first playing a show on US soil at the annual Prog Power USA in Atlanta, GA on September 6.

Fans of Fifth Angel can get all the latest news and information on the band at their official website, here.

Tour dates:

September

6 - Prog Power Usa - Atlanta, GA

11 - Jonny's Lion Cave- Trubbach, Switzerland

13 - Stormcrusher Festival - Puchersruth, Germany

14 - Pyrenean Warriors Gestival - Torreilles, France

16 - Hard Place - Zagreb, Croatia

17 - Klub Fest - Belgrade, Serbia

19 - Bambi Galore - Hamburg, Germany

21 - Kytarro - Athens, Greece

22 - Eight Ball - Thessoloniki, Greece