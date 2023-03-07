Filmmaker Seeks Early IRON MAIDEN Archival Material For Upcoming PAUL DI'ANNO Documentary

Director/producer and filmmaker, Wes Orshoski ("The Damned: Don't You Wish That We Were Dead" - 2015, "Lemmy" - 2010) is working on a documentary on former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno, and is in search of archival material.

Orshoski shared the following message via his Facebook page:

"As many of you already know, I've been working on a film on ex-Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno for several years now. I'm wrapping up the film now and I'm looking for any archival video, photos (pro or amateur) & audio of Paul in the earliest days of Maiden through the mid-2000s, but especially 70s, 80s & 90s. (The rarer the better!!!)

Looking to connect w/hardcore Maiden collectors who might have some video or audio interviews or live footage that people haven't seen before. Maybe you're an avid collector. Maybe you bought a bootleg a long time ago and it's in your garage or closet, maybe you were friends w/Paul and/or Maiden and filmed something yourself and never even thought about sharing it with someone. Maybe you took some photos of Paul in the 80s or 90s but never thought about 'em again (they don't have to be as beautiful as these Paul Natkin shots... they can be super raw!). Even if you think they're crap, I wanna see what you got!

I'd love to hear from all you guys! If you have anything like this, please contact me here or at threecountfilms@gmail.com."



Di'Anno, along with guitarist Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne), recently played dates Greece, performing tracks from the two albums he recorded with Maiden - the self-titled Iron Maiden (1980), and Killers (1981). Fan-filmed footage from the Athens date, courtesy of the YouTube channel Hronis Arva, can be viewed below.