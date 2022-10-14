FILTER Issue New Single / Lyric Video “For The Beaten”

“For The Beaten” is the latest single from platinum-selling alternative-industrial rock band Filter and is available digitally via Golden Robot Records now at this location.

This release is nothing short of classic Filter and exactly what hardcore fans of the band have been anticipating for over two years. “For The Beaten” showcases Filter founder Richard Patrick’s signature tenor screams coupled with the band’s unique chugging guitar riffs.

The track gives insight into the material Filter has been working on during the pandemic, and what is expected to come with the release of a new album in 2023.

“For The Beaten” features longtime Patrick collaborators Johnny Radtke on guitar and Elias Mallin on drums, as well as newcomer Zack Munowitz, who co-wrote the song and plays guitar. The song was co-produced by Brian Virtue and was mastered by Grammy Award-winner Howie Weinberg.

In addition to releasing the song digitally, Filter have shared an official lyric video for "For The Beaten" with entrancing graphics to compliment the song.