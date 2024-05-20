FILTH IS ETERNAL To Support BARONESS On U.S. Summer Tour

Seattle’s Filth Is Eternal is confirmed to support metal juggernauts Baroness this summer on their U.S. tour. FIE joins Baroness on June 12 in Lawrence, KS and wraps the tour on June 30 in Stroudsburg, PA.

Frontperson Lis Di Angelo says, "We are so excited to be hitting the road with Baroness. We’ve been following them for a long time and have loved everything they’ve ever released. It’s going to be truly special sharing the stage with them every night, and once again getting the opportunity to see all our road family while we are out there!”

Filth Is Eternal released their new album, Find Out, last fall, and it highlights the band’s deep-rooted attention to songwriting. Exploding with fresh ideas, heavy on hooks, and clandestine melody, Find Out is a clear breakout release for FIE, not to mention a future staple for heavy music fans worldwide. Using the talents of producer Paul Fig (Slipknot, AFI, Alice In Chains) while recording at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 and Dave’s Room, Find Out adds just enough spit polish in production to conjure the masses but still retains the dirt and grime necessary to remain congruous to the sound and fury within.

US dates:

June

12 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

14 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

17 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

18 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

21 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

22 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

24 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Small’s Theater

26 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North

27 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet

30 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

The band continue their summer trek with the Sweet Oblivion Tour, Baroness’ first European tour in support of Stone. Tickets for all European dates are on-sale now.