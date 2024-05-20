FILTH IS ETERNAL To Support BARONESS On U.S. Summer Tour
May 20, 2024, 21 minutes ago
Seattle’s Filth Is Eternal is confirmed to support metal juggernauts Baroness this summer on their U.S. tour. FIE joins Baroness on June 12 in Lawrence, KS and wraps the tour on June 30 in Stroudsburg, PA.
Frontperson Lis Di Angelo says, "We are so excited to be hitting the road with Baroness. We’ve been following them for a long time and have loved everything they’ve ever released. It’s going to be truly special sharing the stage with them every night, and once again getting the opportunity to see all our road family while we are out there!”
Filth Is Eternal released their new album, Find Out, last fall, and it highlights the band’s deep-rooted attention to songwriting. Exploding with fresh ideas, heavy on hooks, and clandestine melody, Find Out is a clear breakout release for FIE, not to mention a future staple for heavy music fans worldwide. Using the talents of producer Paul Fig (Slipknot, AFI, Alice In Chains) while recording at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 and Dave’s Room, Find Out adds just enough spit polish in production to conjure the masses but still retains the dirt and grime necessary to remain congruous to the sound and fury within.
US dates:
June
12 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
14 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
17 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
18 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
21 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
22 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater
23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
24 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Small’s Theater
26 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North
27 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet
30 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
The band continue their summer trek with the Sweet Oblivion Tour, Baroness’ first European tour in support of Stone. Tickets for all European dates are on-sale now.