FINAL ASSAULT Pay Homage To The Godfather Of Thrash JON ZAZULA With New EP; Cover Of METALLICA's "The Four Horsemen" Streaming

Crossover group Final Assault's latest release, Zazula EP, is out now. The digital EP, released through Moshforce Records, is a tribute to Jonathan 'Jonny Z' Zazula, who founded Megaforce Records with his wife Marsha, who passed away in 2022 from a rare neurological disease (CIDP). Megaforce Records was founded in 1982 and the label's first release in 1983 was Metallica's debut, Kill 'Em All.

Zazula EP is a three-song Final Assault tribute to the godfather of thrash metal, originally released by Megaforce Records, and was mixed and mastered by Kalle Johansson of OKJ Music Productions.

The first song of the Zazula EP is Metallica's "The Four Horsemen" and the other two are Stormtroopers Of Death's (S.O.D.) "Freddy Krueger" and "United Forces". The arrangement of "The Four Horsemen'"is closer to the song's original composer Dave Mustaine's vision, as heard in The Mechanix, and the final solo in the track "United Forces" is played by Ville Valavuo (Foreseen, Speedtrap, Kohti Tuhoa).

Find the EP on Spotify, and Bandcamp. Listen to "The Four Horsemen" below: