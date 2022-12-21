FINAL DEPRAVITY Releases New Single “As The Crow Flies”

Final Depravity's new single "As The Crow Flies" is out now. Check out a lyric video for the song below:

The band states: “Today we celebrate our 15th band anniversary! Celebrate with us and listen to ‘As The Crow Flies’!”

The new single is available on all streaming and download platforms. Produced and mixed by Tobias Barthel / Roadkill Music Production. Mastered by Jens Bogren / Fascination Street Studios.

Lineup:

Benjamin Krzis - Vocals

Dennis "Blaze" Baron - Guitars, Vocals

Oliver Hey - Guitars, Vocals

Matthias Vatter - Bass

Yannick Argast - Drums

(Photo - Kaherdin)