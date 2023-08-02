FINAL GASP Release New Single And Video For “Climax Infinity”

Final Gasp hit listeners with their driving new single “Climax Infinity”–the second single from their debut full-length, Mourning Moon– due via Relapse on September 22. “It comes in strong and with the full intention to make you feel it in your chest,” notes vocalist / guitarist Jake Murphy. “Lyrically it’s all about dealing with the things you can’t control, whether good or bad. We’re all put in situations where we know what the outcome will be but you’re hoping for something else.”

The visual for “Climax Infinity” was filmed by Caleb Gowett and Chris Gill at their tour kick off show at Middle East in Cambridge, MA. The footage gives us a first look into their gripping performances which put Final Gasp on the map.

Mourning Moon is a hook laden, inventive journey through all things punk, hardcore, metal and goth. Frontman Jake Murphy drags listeners through twelve thrilling tracks while delivering an unmatched, soulful performance – taking on the weightiest of topics.

“The whole record has to do with loss,” he explains. “The title comes from that anxious feeling you have when you go to bed and you’re thinking about everything all at once. You’re regretting decisions you’ve made - or didn’t make - and you’re up all night thinking about it.”

Final Gasp recorded Mourning Moon in Philadelphia with famed producer Arthur Rizk (Ghostmane, Cavalera Conspiracy, Sumerlands). Its foundation was built by the band’s two previous EPs - 2019’s Baptism of Desire (Primitive Propaganda) and 2021’s Haunting Whisper (Triple B). “Every song was written with nothing but a natural feeling for what felt right,” Murphy tells. “There’re tons of different influences, like Killing Joke and Die Kreuzen, even Echo & The Bunnymen and SSD. But we’re not really thinking about other bands. We feel like we’ve tapped into something that’s our own.”

Mourning Moon proves to be one of the most inventive journeys this side of the genre in recent times - now, Final Gasp are ready to emerge from the shadows, and step into the forefront of extreme music's new guard.

Pre-order / pre-save Mourning Moon here.

Mourning Moon tracklisting:

"Climax Infinity"

"Homebound"

"Botched Ritual"

"Frozen Glare"

"Seize"

"Blood And Sulfur"

"Mourning Moon"

"Unnatural Law"

"14 Gates"

"Temptation"

"The Vanishing"

"Rows Of Heaven"

"Climax Infinity":

"Mourning Moon" video:

Final Gasp live:

August

3 – Richmond, VA – Fuzzy Cactus

4 – Washington, DC – The Runaway

5 – New York, NY – TV Eye

Final Gasp is:

Jacob Murphy - Vocals

Alex Consentino - Guitar

Sean Rose - Bass

James Forsythe - Guitar

Peter Micanovic - Guitar

Eric Lester - Drums

(Photo - Tyler Hallett)