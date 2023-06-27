FINAL GASP To Release Debut Album, Mourning Moon, In September; Title Track Music Video Posted

Boston’s Final Gasp have signed to Relapse, and will unleash their debut album, Mourning Moon, on September 22. A harrowing journey through all things hardcore, metal, and goth, Mourning Moon drags the listener through twelve thrilling tracks. Vocalist and guitarist Jake Murphy delivers an unmatched, soulful performance while taking on the weightiest of topics.

“The whole record has to do with loss,” he explains. “The title comes from that anxious feeling you have when you go to bed and you’re thinking about everything all at once. You’re regretting decisions you’ve made - or didn’t make - and you’re up all night thinking about it.”

Mourning Moon’s hook-laden title track explodes out of the underground and aims straight for the stars. It’s downright catchy and showcases Final Gasp’s knack for expert songwriting and lyrical craft.

“Mourning Moon professes eternal love through a lens clad in black and morbid as ever, dripping in melancholy while being propelled forward by a cavernous beat. “I wrote this song for someone but it ended up being about so many people who are either here or gone. It’s a love letter to loss,” Murphy explains.

The lead single is available today accompanied by a cinematic video shot in the North Shore of Massachusetts, and directed by Caleb Gowett. He tells, “Dumah and Azrael have been banished from Heaven. Azrael on the Earth realm, and Dumah below. Azrael must trick the mourning Groom into helping him summon Dumah. But first Dumah will need an earthly body. The Groom’s recently deceased Bride will do just fine. Azrael and the Groom complete the summoning ritual and bring Dumah to the Earth realm. Reunited again, the Angels of Death light the flames of war and begin their reign over Earth. Destroying humanity one soul at a time.”

Watch the video below.

Final Gasp recorded Mourning Moon in Philadelphia with famed producer Arthur Rizk (Ghostmane, Cavalera Conspiracy, Sumerlands). Its foundation was built by the band’s two previous EPs - 2019’s Baptism of Desire (Primitive Propaganda) and 2021’s Haunting Whisper (Triple B). “Every song was written with nothing but a natural feeling for what felt right,” Murphy tells. “There’re tons of different influences, like Killing Joke and Die Kreuzen, even Echo & The Bunnymen and SSD. But we’re not really thinking about other bands. We feel like we’ve tapped into something that’s our own.”

Mourning Moon proves to be one of the most inventive journeys this side of the genre in recent times - now, Final Gasp are ready to emerge from the shadows, and step into the forefront of extreme music's new guard.

Pre-order / pre-save Mourning Moon here.

Mourning Moon tracklisting:

"Climax Infinity"

"Homebound"

"Botched Ritual"

"Frozen Glare"

"Seize"

"Blood And Sulfur"

"Mourning Moon"

"Unnatural Law"

"14 Gates"

"Temptation"

"The Vanishing"

"Rows Of Heaven"

"Mourning Moon" video:

Since emerging in 2019, word of Final Gasp’s experiential and aggressive live shows spread quickly amongst the underground. Following recent support tours with High Command and Poison Ruin, the band head out on a DIY Summer U.S. tour, routing Final Gasp through most cities for the first time ever. Dates include Philadelphia, NYC, LA, Austin, the midwest, both coasts and more.

Final Gasp is:

Jacob Murphy - Vocals

Alex Consentino - Guitar

Sean Rose - Bass

James Forsythe - Guitar

Peter Micanovic - Guitar

Eric Lester - Drums

(Photo - Tyler Hallett)