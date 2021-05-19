Finding Rehearsal Studios Around The World: A Guide

Rehearsals are extremely important for bands, musicians, and other performing artists to keep their skills, energy, and playing styles up to par. However, finding a rehearsal studio can be challenging, especially if you are looking for one in a different part of the world. You might need the space for when you need to play a gig in a different country and want some space to practice before you go on stage. You might also be looking for a rehearsal studio if you would like to record a single or an album while you are on vacation and have some downtime. While it might be easy for you to find an adequate space close to where you live, things are quite different when looking for rehearsal space in a different country. This guide will explore how you can find such a space anywhere in the world.

Go on The Internet



An obvious place to start is on the internet. The internet has made it easy to find almost anything and rehearsal spaces are no different. A simple online search on your favourite search engine using terms like “rehearsal studios near London'' if you are in the United Kingdom. The most important term in your search is in the location.

Additionally, you can look up different musicians and groups to see where they rehearse when they are in the location you are interested in. Local online forums, Facebook groups, and directories can also come in very handy especially if you do not know any local musicians or groups.

Business Catalogues

Almost all rehearsal spaces advertise their businesses on business catalogues. These catalogues might be online or not depending on where you are looking. Online catalogues will be your most important asset in this regard because they can be searched no matter where you are in the world. As with a search engine search, try to find business catalogues of the locations you are interested in to ensure you find the right rehearsal space.

The biggest advantage of choosing professional rehearsal spaces run by reputable businesses is that they are built specifically to cater to the needs of musicians. This means you do not have to waste time setting up anything (PA systems, amplifiers, etc). Even when you decide to use your own equipment, things are usually as easy as plugging everything in and starting your rehearsal. They also offer great sound isolation so that you not only do not disturb the people on the outside but that you also do not have to be distracted by someone else or a band rehearsing nearby or in the next room.

Inquire At Your Local Rehearsal Studio

Rehearsal studios are often part of a studio community that talks to each other and refers clients and musicians to each other. Asking for a recommendation of a great rehearsal can help you find rehearsal studios at locations you are looking to visit or rehearse there in the future.

Additionally, some rehearsal studios have additional locations around the world. Pirate.com, for example, has different recording studios and locations in the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as in Germany. Their Proberäume Berlin is similar to their other recording studios in that it offers all the equipment you need to rehearse for an hour, a day, or even for a few days. Pirate.com’s Berlin Proberäume can also accommodate four, five, six, or more people depending on how large your band or group is. They also have 24/7 access so you can rehearse any time you like as well as around the schedules of different team members.

Talk To Local Communities

Local communities like schools, churches, and community halls often have rental rehearsal space that you can rent a few weeks or months in advance. Although these spaces are often cheap and public, expect to attract a few gawkers curious about the rehearsals going on. If you are concerned about onlookers, you can always do more research and talk to more community leaders to find spaces that would provide the privacy you need. Just remember that these spaces are not long-term options, especially for professionals. They usually do not provide the professional rehearsal environment you need but can be a great option as you find other options that work better for you.

Check Local Reviews

Once you find a few rehearsal spaces that look promising, it is time to dig further. Understand that the space you find should be soundproof, away from large residential areas as well as safe and secure especially if you are going to be hauling expensive equipment to and from the rehearsal studio.



The best way to check if the studios you are considering have everything you need is to check local reviews. Because people are usually very honest when leaving online reviews, bar a few people who have something against a specific business, they can be relied upon to give you a sense of what to expect.



If there are lots of overwhelmingly negative reviews, it is always best to choose another rehearsal studio. If the reviewers have left any photographs, be sure to check them out to ensure the rehearsal studio provides everything you need.

Reach Out Through Your Manager

Managers often have inside knowledge about different rehearsal spaces around the world, especially if they manage more than one group or musician. It would be a good idea to talk to them to help you find rehearsal spaces in places you would like to visit. Additionally, your manager might know other managers with knowledge about adequate rehearsal spaces in some of the places you would like to visit and have rehearsal space available.



Musicians and music groups need to rehearse no matter where they are in the world, especially if they are there to perform. However, finding the right rehearsal space can be very difficult especially if they have never visited a place before. Fortunately, there are several ways to find adequate rehearsal space anywhere in the world regardless of where the musician or their group is located. These can be broken down roughly into using business catalogues, informal connections, and the internet.