FINGER ELEVEN Announces "Greatest Hits" North American Tour

Coinciding with the release of their brand new single “Together Right”, and their first-ever career-retrospective collection, Greatest Hits, Finger Eleven are set to embark on an extensive North American tour. Today (June 16), the multi-platinum-selling band announced the first batch of dates for the Greatest Hits North American Tour, kicking off this Saturday, June 17, in Beaumont, AB, and including stops in Vancouver, Omaha, Green Bay, Cincinnati and more.

Frontman Scott Anderson shares: “I’m excited to share that F11 is finally getting back on the road. This time we’re hitting both Canada and the US, including places we haven’t been in years. We can’t wait to start making noise again. See you out there!”

Tour dates:

June

17 - Four Seasons Park - Beaumont, AB

August

4 - Allandale Station Park, Barrie, ON

6 - Outdoor Stage - Queen City Ex - Regina, SK

9 - Kickin’ Horse Saloon Stage - Saskatoon Prairieland Park - Saskatoon, SK

11 - Prospera Place - Kelowna, BC

18 - Cold Lake Exhibition Park - Cold Lake, AB

20 - Ambleside Park - West Vancouver, BC

September

2 - Lot 2 @ CHNI Center - Omaha, NE

3 - Rust Belt - Moline, IL

6 - District 142 - Detroit, MI

9 - Blue Ridge Rock Fest - Alton, VA

11 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

12 - Epic Event Center - Green Bay, WI

14 - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH

16 - MMR*B&Q - Camden, NJ

November

20 - Key City Theatre - Cranbrook, BC

24 - Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre - Camrose, AB

28 - Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts - North Battleford, SK

Today also marks the official release for Greatest Hits, which is available on CD and digital formats now, with the vinyl edition (Finger Eleven’s first-ever vinyl release) to follow on August 25. As a bonus, the set also offers a previously unreleased cover of Pink Floyd’s “Welcome To The Machine” (a longtime live staple).

A limited-edition Blue Smoke pressing of Greatest Hits will be available exclusively via FingerEleven.com and CraftRecordings.com, and indie record stores will carry an exclusive Yellow Marble variant. Meanwhile, fans can pick up a collectible version of the CD featuring unique packaging at Walmart, along with a Walmart-exclusive Purple Smoke LP.

Finger Eleven, which currently includes original members Scott Anderson, Sean Anderson, James Black and Rick Jackett, plus drummer Steve Molella (who joined the band in 2013), released their critically acclaimed seventh studio album, Five Crooked Lines, in 2015. Since then, they have remained active on the road and enjoyed their legacy as one of Canada’s biggest bands. The band is among the top 75 best-selling artists of all time in Canada and “Paralyzer” (certified 5x platinum—the only rock song with that distinction) is one of the greatest rock exports.

Tracklisting:

"Good Times"

"Paralyzer"

"Together Right"

"Living In A Dream"

"I'll Keep Your Memory Vague"

"One Thing"

"Above"

"First Time"

"Falling On"

"Slow Chemical"

"Drag You Down"

"Welcome To The Machine"

“Together Right” video:

"Together Right" visualizer:

(Photo - Jesse Milns)