FINGER ELEVEN To Be Inducted Into The Jim Beam Indies Hall Of Fame

Canadian Music Week has announced that Canadian rock band, Finger Eleven, will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame at the Jim Beam Indies, June 6 at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto. Finger Eleven is also nominated for Rock Artist/Group or Duo of the Year, and will be closing out the event with a headline set. Tickets for the award show are on sale and can purchased here.

Finger Eleven, one of Canada's best-selling bands, has crafted a diverse and dynamic legacy within the music industry. The band's journey began in the early 90's at Lester B. Pearson High School in Burlington, Ontario. Originally known as Rainbow Butt Monkeys, the group quickly garnered attention, leading them to win the 97.7 CHTZ (Hits) FM's Rock Search competition. In 1995, they released their debut album, Letters From Chutney.

In 1997, they adopted the name Finger Eleven, inspired by a demo track titled "Thin Spirits". Their first album under their new name, Tip, produced by Arnold Lanni (Our Lady Peace, Simple Plan) marked a turning point as the band began touring and building a solid presence in the US market.

Their most successful album to date, Them vs. You vs. Me, solidified their reputation as one of Canada's premier rock acts. The single "Paralyzer" was a commercial hit, spending 52 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieving multi-platinum status. The album earned the band a JUNO Award for Rock Album Of The Year. Finger Eleven has gone on to be a recipient of Socan Awards CMW Radio Awards, MMVAs, Casby Awards and more.

In 2023, Finger Eleven marked their return with the release of the single "Together Right" from their compilation album Greatest Hits. This collection celebrates their extensive career, showcasing their ability to evolve while staying true to their roots. Their journey from high school band to international rock icons is a testament to their talent, resilience, and enduring appeal. As they continue to tour and release new music, Finger Eleven’s legacy as one of Canada's most influential bands remains.

(Photo - Jesse Milns)