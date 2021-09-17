Finland's ANIMA HERETICAE To Release Debut EP In October; "Ov Behest" Single / Video Available

Finland's Anima Hereticae will release their debut EP, Ov Behest, on October 1st via Inverse Records. Featuring members from Red Moon Architect, Aeonian Sorrow, Paara and Frosttide, the trio combines nordic melancholy to modern blackened death metal sound. Now released as a single, the title track reflects the bond between human and nature on several levels. Check out the official video below.

Frontman Ville Rutanen comments: "Epic track 'Ov Behest' needed majestic but barren sceneries. Also the story was visualised into the video by our trustworthy visualist Vin Valentino. Our aim was that the video would work on both levels and deliver both the lyrical story and the musical atmoshere still leaving space for the viewer to interpret it from their own perspective."

Orchestrations were arranged by Saku Moilanen, who has previously worked with bands including Wolfheart.





Line-up:

Ville Rutanen – vocals, bass

Taneli Jämsä – guitar, backing vocals

Teppo Ristola – drums

Photo by Vin Valentino