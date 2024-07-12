Finland's ARCTIS Ink Deal With Napalm Records; Debut Album Due This Fall

Napalm Records is thrilled to announce the signing of ice cold Finnish modern metal band, Arctis. Drawing inspiration from the mythical winters and mystical summers of the North, the Finnish metal minds of the talented misfits known as Arctis fearlessly navigate their futuristic battleship through a treacherous ocean where ferocious waves of metal clash against reefs of rock and pop, birthing a sonic assault of epic proportions. The band offers a multi-dimensional experience for fans, with a rich backstory and deep lore that can be expanded outside the realm of music.

Arctis is led by the enigmatic Alva, the eternal Ice Queen Rebel Leader, whose mesmerizing voice and shining white battle suit give her an ethereal, almost otherworldly presence that captures the imagination of fans. The dark-clad, valiant men who move beside Alva include the formidable Björn the Captain, whose unwavering leadership skills inspire the band to greatness, Michael the Magician, whose mystical abilities and lightning-fast fingers leave audiences spellbound, Mats the Rambler, whose wild and untamed spirit infuses the band's music with a sense of reckless abandon, and Mika the Sage, whose deep wisdom and profound insights elevate Arctis' message to new heights. Together, these legendary figures create a dynamic and captivating energy that defines Arctis' unique brand of metal and makes them exceptional.

Armed with their talent, the band soon will head out on a tour with Finnish symphonic metal masters Apocalyptica, and the band's self-titled debut album will be released this fall. It was produced by Jimmy Westerlund (Sturm und Drang), mixed by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein) and mastered by Svante Forsbäck (Rammstein). Join Arctis on a thrilling journey that combines elements of both nature and technology, and stay tuned for their very first single coming soon!

Arctis states: “Get ready to experience the next chapter of modern metal! We are Arctis, a new force rising from the heart of Finland, and we are beyond thrilled to announce that we will be joining the legendary Apocalyptica on their fall tour! Our debut album is dropping this fall, with singles set to blow your minds before then. Prepare for an onslaught of powerful riffs, epic melodies, and the raw energy you've been craving. Follow us on this journey as we bring the storm. Are you ready? Stay tuned for more updates and tour dates. This is just the beginning.”

Arctis are:

Alva Sandström - Vocals

Michael Mikander - Guitar

Björn Johansson - Guitar

Mats Ödahl - Bass

Mika Paananen - Drums

(Photo - Harri Luostarinen)