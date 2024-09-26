Finland's ARCTIS Release Cover Of LAMBRETTA's "Bimbo"; Music Video

After the release of their first energy packed debut single, “I’ll Give You Hell”, Finnish modern metal act, Arctis, is ready to unleash their second single taken from their upcoming self-titled debut album, out November 1 via Napalm Records. The new track is a cover of Swedish alternative rock band Lambretta’s hit single, “Bimbo”, which has amassed over five million streams to date in its original form. Arctis are set to add to the song's impressive reception with the release of their own rendition alongside a new official music video.

Arctis fuses nature and technology, inspired by Finland’s seasonal extremes, capturing the imagination of fans through storytelling that goes beyond the music itself. With their talent, the band will soon head out on a tour with Finnish metal masters Apocalyptica to present their self-titled debut album live on stage - cementing their status as a must-see act. Arctis was produced by Jimmy Westerlund (Sturm und Drang), mixed by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein), and mastered by Svante Forsbäck (Rammstein).

Join Arctis on a thrilling adventure that combines elements of both nature and technology.

Arctis comment on their new single: “We are thrilled to announce the release of our brand new single, a cover of the 2000s hit ‘Bimbo’ by Lambretta! This song was a standout track back in the day, and we felt it deserved to be brought back for a new audience to enjoy. By bringing in the intensity of our sound, we’ve reimagined this track, while keeping its original spirit alive. We can’t wait for everyone to hear our take on it and hope it brings the same excitement and nostalgia it gave us. Get ready for an epic journey — our version Bimbo is out now!"

Watch the official video for “Bimbo”:

Arctis is more than just a band—it’s an otherworldly experience, led by the enigmatic and powerful Ice Queen, Alva. Draped in her shining white battle suit, Alva’s ethereal presence transcends the stage, her voice weaving through realms both known and unknown, pulling her followers into a captivating journey. By her side stand the dark-clad warriors: Björn the Captain, whose unshakable command leads the band into uncharted sonic territories; Michael the Magician, a mysterious figure whose fingers conjure sounds that transport audiences across time and space; Mats the Rambler, the wild-hearted spirit who channels untamed energy into every note; and Mika the Sage, whose rhythmic pulse guides Arctis through the mystical realms they explore.

Together, these figures form a force unlike any other—a powerful and dynamic energy that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. On stage, they do not simply perform, they create an experience—one that immerses fans in the Arctis universe, where music, story, and atmosphere collide, leaving a lasting imprint on all who witness their journey. Arctis is not just a sound; it is a feeling, a moment suspended in time, an escape into a world where legends come to life.

Drawing inspiration on northern themes as metaphors, Arctis explores mental struggles and the internal battles within modern chaos. The strong opener, “I’ll Give You Hell”, delves into the complexities of romance, highlighting the inevitable downfall that arises from a relationship, where honesty and commitment are lacking. With its original version already amassing 5 million streams to date, Finnish modern metal act Arctis is set to add to the song's impressive reception with the release of their own rendition of “Bimbo" (Lambretta cover). With a 2000s pop-rock vibe, “Remedy” addresses drug addiction and the steep price one is willing to pay for it. The mystical “Tell Me Why” paints a starry landscape of anger and self-deception while the enchanting “Frozen Swan” showcases personal musical talent while exploring the concept of self-freedom. This smoothly transitions into the upbeat “Fire”, which explores the risks of drug consumption, before flowing seamlessly into “When The Lights Go Out” lyrically exploring nocturnal metaphors through vivid passages. Closing the album, “Theatre Of Tragedy” features powerful guitar riffs, underscoring the limitations of personal human struggle.

Whether through music, artwork, or storytelling, Arctis creates a multi-dimensional world that fans can immerse themselves in and explore, transcending genre boundaries and offering a truly unique experience. Prepare for an onslaught of powerful riffs, epic melodies, and the raw energy that has never been seen before.

Arctis about their debut album: “The moment we've been dreaming of is finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you all. It’s been a long road, filled with hard work, late nights, and an unbreakable passion for music, but we’re thrilled to announce that our first single is out, our debut album is on the way, and we’re hitting the road for our first tour. Now, we’re ready to take on the world, bring our music to life on stage, and connect with each and every one of you. This is just the beginning, and we’re so happy to have you with us as we start this next chapter. Get ready, because we’re coming in full force – and we can’t wait to see you on the road.”

Arctis will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Aquamarine

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order Arctis here.

Arctis tracklisting:

"I'll Give You Hell"

"Bimbo"

"Remedy"

"Tell Me Why"

"Frozen Swan"

"WWM"

"Fire"

"Child Of The Night"

"When The Lights Go Out"

"No Slave"

"Theatre Of Tragedy"



"I'll Give You Hell" video:

Experience Arctis live on Tour with Apocalyptica.

Arctis are:

Alva Sandström - Vocals

Michael Mikander - Guitar

Björn Johansson - Guitar

Mats Ödahl - Bass

Mika Paananen - Drums

(Photo - Harri Luostarinen)