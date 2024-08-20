Finland's ARCTIS To Release Self-Titled Debut Album In November; "I'll Give You Hell" Single And Video Out Now

Ice cold Finnish modern metal band, Arctis, have announced their self-titled debut album, set for release via Napalm Records on November 1. Drawing inspiration from the mythical winters and mystical summers of the North, the Finnish metal minds of talented misfits Arctis fearlessly navigate their futuristic battleship through a treacherous ocean where ferocious waves of metal clash against reefs of rock and pop, birthing a sonic assault of epic proportions.

To celebrate the announcement of their debut album, the first single "I'll Give You Hell" and their first official music video ever, has been released. The song explores the complexities of romance with their catchy anthem.

Arctis fuses nature and technology, inspired by Finland’s seasonal extremes, capturing the imagination of fans through storytelling that goes beyond the music itself. Led by the enigmatic Alva, the eternal Ice Queen Rebel Leader who shines with an ethereal presence, the band is rounded out by the formidable Björn the Captain, Michael the Magician, Mats the Rambler and Mika the Sage. Arctis creates a dynamic and captivating energy and elevates to new heights.

With their talent, the band will soon head out on a tour with Finnish symphonic metal masters Apocalyptica, and the band's self-titled debut album will be released this fall. It was produced by Jimmy Westerlund (Sturm und Drang), mixed by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein), and mastered by Svante Forsbäck (Rammstein). Join Arctis on a thrilling adventure that combines elements of both nature and technology.

Arctis comment on their new single: “We're excited to drop our debut track and music video, "I'll Give You Hell," a powerful anthem that was one of the first songs we ever wrote. This release marks the start of something big, and we can't wait to share more of what we've been working on. Stay tuned—this is just the beginning.”

Watch the official video for “I'll Give You Hell” below.

Nordic mystique takes a futuristic turn on this pop-infused modern metal debut.

Arctis is led by the enigmatic Alva, the eternal Ice Queen Rebel Leader, whose mesmerizing voice and shining white battle suit give her an ethereal, almost otherworldly presence that captures the imagination of fans. The dark-clad, valiant men who move beside Alva include the formidable Björn the Captain, whose unwavering leadership skills inspire the band to greatness, Michael the Magician, whose mystical abilities and lightning-fast fingers leave audiences spellbound, Mats the Rambler, whose wild and untamed spirit infuses the band's music with a sense of reckless abandon, and Mika the Sage, whose deep wisdom and profound insights elevate Arctis' message to new heights. Together, these legendary figures create a dynamic and captivating energy that defines Arctis' unique brand of metal and makes them exceptional.

Drawing inspiration on northern themes as metaphors, Arctis explores mental struggles and the internal battles within modern chaos. The strong opener, “I’ll Give You Hell”, delves into the complexities of romance, highlighting the inevitable downfall that arises from a relationship, where honesty and commitment are lacking. With its original version already amassing 5 million streams to date, Finnish modern metal act Arctis is set to add to the song's impressive reception with the release of their own rendition of “Bimbo" (Lambretta cover). With a 2000s pop-rock vibe, “Remedy” addresses drug addiction and the steep price one is willing to pay for it. The mystical “Tell Me Why” paints a starry landscape of anger and self-deception while the enchanting “Frozen Swan” showcases personal musical talent while exploring the concept of self-freedom. This smoothly transitions into the upbeat “Fire”, which explores the risks of drug consumption, before flowing seamlessly into “When The Lights Go Out” lyrically exploring nocturnal metaphors through vivid passages. Closing the album, “Theatre Of Tragedy” features powerful guitar riffs, underscoring the limitations of personal human struggle.

Whether through music, artwork, or storytelling, Arctis creates a multi-dimensional world that fans can immerse themselves in and explore, transcending genre boundaries and offering a truly unique experience. Prepare for an onslaught of powerful riffs, epic melodies, and the raw energy that has never been seen before.

Arctis about their debut album: “The moment we've been dreaming of is finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you all. It’s been a long road, filled with hard work, late nights, and an unbreakable passion for music, but we’re thrilled to announce that our first single is out, our debut album is on the way, and we’re hitting the road for our first tour. Now, we’re ready to take on the world, bring our music to life on stage, and connect with each and every one of you. This is just the beginning, and we’re so happy to have you with us as we start this next chapter. Get ready, because we’re coming in full force – and we can’t wait to see you on the road.”

Arctis will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Aquamarine

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Arctis tracklisting:

"I'll Give You Hell"

"Bimbo"

"Remedy"

"Tell Me Why"

"Frozen Swan"

"WWM"

"Fire"

"Child Of The Night"

"When The Lights Go Out"

"No Slave"

"Theatre Of Tragedy"



"I'll Give You Hell" video:

Experience Arctis live on Tour with Apocalyptica.

Arctis are:

Alva Sandström - Vocals

Michael Mikander - Guitar

Björn Johansson - Guitar

Mats Ödahl - Bass

Mika Paananen - Drums

(Photo - Harri Luostarinen)