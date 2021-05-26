Finland's ASPHODELUS Sign Worldwide Deal With Hammerheart Records

Finland's Asphodelus has signed a worldwide deal with Hammerheart Records and will record a follow-up to 2019's Stygian Dreams during the summer of 2021. A release is expected early 2022.

Stygian Dreams received great reviews worldwide, comparing Asphodelus to the early version of Katatonia, being a doomed death/black band full of melancholy and melodies. Asphodelus is the continuation of Cemetary Fog, whom started out in 2012 and did a great EP for Iron Bonehead in 2016.

Together with Hammerheart Records, Jari Filppu (vocals/guitars) thinks Asphodelus will be able to deliver a big record that will appeal strongly to all fans of melancholic doom/death metal.