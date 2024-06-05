Finland's AUTUMN'S GRIEF Share New Single / Lyric Video "Dead Among The Living"; Third Album To Be Released October 2024

Finnish metal band Autumn's Grief have released a new single, "Dead Among The Living". It is the title track of the upcoming third album, which will be released on October 25th via Inverse Records.

The band comments: "'Dead Among The Living' is a story of a hidden love that stays in the shadows, silenced and unable to reveal itself. The song's chorus lyrics are partly inspired by Vievee Francis' poem, 'How Delicious To Say It'."

Listen to "Dead Among The Living" via streaming services here.

Autumn's Grief takes the listener on a journey through the sorrowful and cinematic metal music landscape filled with beautiful piano melodies, dark and heavy guitars, robust bass and mournful vocals. Founded in 2021 and originated from Finland, Autumn's Grief has released two full albums, The Dead Don't Smile (2021) and Dead By The Dawn (2022). The third album, Dead Among The Living, will be the ending album of the band's Dead Trilogy. The band consists of guitarist Santtu Rosén (Dead End Finland), keyboardist Ville Skön (Willie Dangerr, Synthwave Willie) and vocalist Noora Virtanen (Tulio).

Tracklist:

"The Absolution"

"Dead Among The Living"

"Perfectly Flawed"

"Pushing Up The Daisies"

"The Inquisition"

"Aberration of Light"

"The Skyclad Spell"

"A Light In a Void"

"The Failure"

"Alone"

Line-up:

Vocals - Noora Virtanen

Guitar & Bass - Santtu Rosén

Keyboards - Ville Skön

Jarno Petterinen - Session drums

Photo by Mikko Virtanen