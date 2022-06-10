Finland's BLACKMENT Release New Single / Video "Clouds"

Blackment was founded 2014 in Hyvinkää, Finland and they are ready to release their debut album, Plains Of Oblivion, on September 9th via Inverse Records. The band has unveiled the new single / video, "Clouds".

Guitarist Saalas Ruokangas: "'Clouds' represents the lighter side from the upcoming album, and it also has some rock vibes to it. I remember listening to a lot of Happoradio back when I made this song. Some of the listeners might find elements and influences from the artist. Regardless, this song doesn’t lack of Blackment’s unique guitar riffs, catchy melodies, and darker elements.

At first it was inspired by events of a fantasy novel series and the characters’ storm of emotions, but the director of the video saw it with a lot deeper, personal meaning. That was actually a very positive surprise, so the listeners might make their own interpretations of the lyrics as well."

Check out Blackment's previously release single, "Maw Of The Dead", below.

Blackment is:

Sami Vuorenheimo - vocals

Saalas Ruokangas – guitar

Allan Välimaa - guitar

Väinö Huhtanen – bass

Sebastian Nyandoto – keyboards

Akseli Aalto – drums

Photo by ​Joona Laitinen