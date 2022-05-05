Finland's BLACKMENT To Release Debut Album In September 2022; "Maw Of The Dread" Single Streaming

Blackment was founded 2014 in Hyvinkää, Finland and they are ready to release their debut album, Plains Of Oblivion, on September 9th via Inverse Records.

As a sample from their upcoming album, they now present their new single, "Maw Of The Dread". Previously the band has released couple of small releases that gave a glimpse of the band’s sound that combines catchy melodies, striking riffs and a tight rhythm base, atmospheric synths, and a distinctive versatile vocal approach. The same elements are also present in the new single.

Guitarist Allan Välimaa comments: "'Maw Of The Dread' is an energetic and heavy song that starts like a thunder. We’ve played this track on our rehearsal room since summer 2016 so this is one of our oldest tracks on the album. The structure of the song is still pretty much the same as back then, except for a couple of changes along the way."

The vocals lead the listener through a heavy, somber, emotional, and melodic atmosphere. Lyrical theme has a twist of horror that deals with the subject of taking the easy way, in some sense with a hint of satire.

Välimaa: "It’s about people trying to manage things taking the easy way, usually with someone else’s expense. Writing lyrics is kind of a way to cheer myself up and most of the subjects has been created by my own challenges and mistakes in life. So basically, it’s also me looking myself in the mirror, even to this day."

Blackment is:

Sami Vuorenheimo - vocals

Saalas Ruokangas – guitar

Allan Välimaa - guitar

Väinö Huhtanen – bass

Sebastian Nyandoto – keyboards

Akseli Aalto – drums

